Flash News: OKX Launches Cryptopedia Season 17 Campaign Featuring 6,666,666 Ultiverse Token Prize Pool

OKX Launches Cryptopedia Season 17 Campaign Featuring 6,666,666 Ultiverse Token Prize Pool

OKX today announced the launch of Season 17 of Cryptopedia, a learn-to-earn platform, giving eligible users the opportunity to claim a share of a 6,666,666 Ultiverse token prize pool. The Cryptopedia Season 17 campaign will run from May 6, 2024 at 10:00 (UTC) to May 20, 2024 at 15:59 (UTC).

Participants are invited to complete a number of simple tasks, including following Ultiverse on X, joining the Ultiverse Discord community and visiting the Ultiverse website.

Please note that to be eligible for the campaign, participants must ensure their OKX Wallet holds ≥ 10 USDT worth of assets throughout the campaign period. Winners of the rewards must visit Ultiverse's official website to claim tokens.



To join Season 17 of Cryptopedia, users simply need to download the OKX App, create or import a wallet, and select the "Cryptopedia: Learn to Earn" option in the "Discover" tab. They can then tap on "Season 17 Ultiverse" to access the campaign's interactive page. Upon completion of each quest, users should wait approximately 10 minutes before tapping "Verify".

Ultiverse is an AI-driven gaming platform. By leveraging AI, on-chain games, NFT, dApps and a comprehensive media matrix, Ultiverse aims to cultivate a digital society where users can play, create and connect in a multitude of ways.



For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



