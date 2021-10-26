Hackney Publications Announces Sports Fitness Industry and the Law Publication with SFIA
The periodical will be provided as a free benefit to Sports and Fitness Industry Association members.
In providing thought leadership, we strive to keep our members informed and engaged, as well as provide up-to-date information on legal issues within the sports and fitness industry.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications, the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals, today announced the creation of a new publication for the sports industry, designed to keep sports and fitness brands, suppliers, retailers, and their partners abreast of legal and risk-management issues in the sports and fitness industry.
— Bill Patterson, SFIA’s Chief Business Officer
Sports Fitness Industry and the Law, created in partnership with the Sports and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), will launch in January 2022 and publish on a quarterly basis.
SFIA is the trade association of leading industry sports and fitness brands, suppliers, retailers, and partners. Their mission is to "Promote Sports and Fitness Participation and Industry Vitality" by focusing on core product areas for the industry.
“We are excited to work with the SFIA,” said Hackney Publications founder and publisher, Holt Hackney. “I first became aware of the organization 30 years ago, when I pioneered the sports business beat as a journalist at Finance World, and again when I worked for one of their partners, the National Golf Foundation. Years later, I sought to re-engage with SFIA, a progressive and agile association, which does a fantastic job of serving its membership. Launching Sports Fitness Industry and the Law is the perfect way to do that.”
Bill Patterson, SFIA’s Chief Business Officer, agreed.
“This partnership with Hackney Publications supports one of SFIA’s core areas of products and services,” Patterson said. “In providing thought leadership, we strive to keep our members informed and engaged, as well as provide up-to-date information on legal issues within the sports and fitness industry.”
The SFIA’s remaining service areas include:
- Industry & Public Affairs – The Sports & Fitness Industry's Voice on Capitol Hill and in the Media
- Research – Providing Information & Insight to Drive Decision Making in the Sports and Fitness Industry
- Member Services - Providing a Robust Menu of Member Resources, Including Dedicated Sports Councils to Address Specific Industry Challenges
For more information on the publication, including sponsorship inquiries, please contact Holt Hackney at hhackney@hackneypublications.com.
For more information on the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, please contact Lisa Futterman at lfutterman@sfia.org.
About SFIA: The Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), the #1 source for sport and fitness research, is the leading global trade association of manufacturers, retailers, and marketers in the sports products and fitness industry. SFIA seeks to promote sports and fitness participation, as well as industry vitality through research, thought leadership, public affairs, industry affairs and member services. For more information, please visit www.sfia.org.
About Hackney Publications: Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. Founder Holt Hackney is a life-long journalist who has been covering sports business and sports law for more than three decades. Hackney possesses a well-developed skillset for identifying experts in a field and then sharing the insights of those experts with readers.
Holt Hackney
hackney communications
+1 5126320854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn