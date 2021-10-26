Ronald A. Reichert 1944-2021

Ronald Alexander Francis Reichert passed away October 23, 2021, from the culmination of a life lived to the fullest.

He was born July 2, 1944, in Winnipeg, Manitoba to Frank Reichert and Adele Boute Reichert. He grew up in West Hawk Lake where his family owned and ran the Transcanada Restaurant. He graduated from St. Paul's High School in Winnipeg and then enrolled in the University of North Dakota where he received degrees in economics and a law degree.

During school he taught economics, worked on a gubernatorial campaign and wooed the fair-haired maiden that would become his wife. After law school Ron and his family moved to Dickinson where he represented the injured and accused for 3 decades. He dropped anchor in Lake Sakakawea, Balm Lake, MN and Naples, FL.

He was the life of the party, in fact he usually was the party. He loved lake water for boating, swimming, fishing and mixing with Myers rum. He loved taking in all the beauty nature had to offer and using the outdoors as a tool for learning. He was generous and kindhearted but did not suffer fools or tyrants. He was fiercely independent but depended on the fellowship of those closest to him for the fuel in his heart.

Ron made an impression on all that knew him, even for the briefest encounters, but it was the lasting friendships he had over decades that truly defined him. He leaves a hole in the heart for many but his effect of growing their hearts left a net benefit. He will be remembered and missed.

Ron was preceded in death by his mother and father as well as his brother Paul. He is survived by his doting wife Elsie, his favorite son Alexander, lovely daughter-in-law Stephanie and his exceptionally well-rounded grandsons Max and Gus who gave him more joy than could be expressed in words or art or song. Hank the dog will miss him most as they shared an uncanny love for bones and raw meat.

A celebration of life will be held at the Gorecki Alumni Center on the UND Campus in Grand Forks, ND on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. with a social beginning at 3 p.m. Upon arrival, just listen for the room full of loud voices and laughter. If you plan to attend, come with a story and a happy heart ready for revelry, for that is what Ron would have done and demanded. In lieu of flowers, give money to something cool that helps people.

Funeral Home Link: https://www.amundsonfuneralhome.com/obituary/ronald-reichert?fh_id=15725