wiseHer and Dell Small Business Announce Partnership to Provide Members with Access to Discounted Products and Services
wiseHer members gain access to special discounts and tech advisors through Dell Small Business Partnership
We are thrilled to partner with wiseHer. We are passionate about start-ups and helping Small Businesses grow. Together we can support wiseHer experts, members and clients in their business journey.”BOSTON, MA, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- wiseHer is pleased to announce that Dell, maker of laptops, workstations, monitors, servers, storage solutions and more, has joined as our newest sponsor. wiseHer experts, members and clients can now receive additional savings on purchases, access to Small Business Advisors, or sign up for our complimentary onsite visits with our Partner Outreach Program.
— Mobolaji Sokunbi, Director of Small Business ARM
"We are thrilled to partner with wiseHer to offer our technology products and solutions to its members. wiseHer members and clients can now receive healthy savings on Dell Technologies vast range of products, including the award-winning Latitude laptops. We are passionate about start-ups and helping Small Businesses grow and believe together we can support wiseHer experts, members and clients in their business journey." said Mobolaji Sokunbi, Director of Small Business Alternative Routes to Market (ARM). "We are confident that wiseHer and its diverse membership will receive great value from this partnership".
“Dell Technologies has been an incredible supporter of wiseHer from the beginning,” says Kathryn Rose, CEO of wiseHer, “We look forward to expanding our relationship with Dell Technologies by offering our experts, members and clients discounted access to their exceptional line up of products and services as well as individualized technology support.”
The Dell discount is accessible only to wiseHer members through www.Dell.com/getWise. Additionally, member savings can be applied to promotional pricing such as Black Friday, Semi Annual Sale, and Back-to-School specials as well. For help in placing a small business order, please contact WiseHer’s Account Executive, Amy Henry at amy_henry@dell.com.
About wiseHer
wiseHer is a technology platform that provides small businesses, entrepreneurs and professionals affordable 1:1 access 1:1 to thousands of executives, coaches/mentors, education and resources that accelerate business or career growth.
