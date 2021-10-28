Durham School Services Donates School Bus to Industry Assembly of God Church for Community Transportation Needs
Durham School Services Donates School Bus to Industry Assembly of God Church in Illinois for Community Transportation Needs of Elderly and Youth
We have been in need of an extra vehicle for quite some time and when Durham School Services heard about that, they stepped right in with this donation.”MACOMB, IL, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Durham School Services, a leader in student transportation, has donated a school bus to the Industry Assembly of God, a local church in Industry, Illinois, which is located less than 20 minutes from Durham School Services’ Macomb bus facility. The church will utilize the donated bus to drive students with special needs to youth programs and provide transportation to their elderly community members who attend their church. The donation to Industry Assembly of God was made as part of Durham School Services’ company-wide Partners Beyond the Bus program.
Durham School Services has been in operation for over 100 years and provides transportation to millions of students each year. As a result of its history and experience in the school transportation field, it recognizes the gravity transportation holds for students’ lives and futures. As part of its continued efforts to serve the growing, diverse needs of students and increase the positive impact we make on their lives beyond school and their communities, the Partners Beyond the Bus program was established.
“This donation from Durham School Services is a blessing to the local community,” said Pastor Jon Keck at Industry Assembly of God. “We have been in need of an extra vehicle for quite some time and when Durham School Services heard about that, they stepped right in with this donation. The youth and elderly in our community no longer have to miss out on local events and church, which, now, more than ever, are important social aspects of a person’s well-being. We and the community are immensely grateful for the donation and can’t thank Durham School Services enough for their generosity.”
“Industry Assembly of God is constantly giving back and helping those in its community,” said Macomb General Manager Anthony Reaid. “As a company that also deeply values community involvement, it was our pleasure to donate the school bus to an organization that cares about their community just as much as we do. We take great pride in being able to make a difference in the lives of students and the local community and look forward to partnering with the church again in the future.”
