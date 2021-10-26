Auditor McGuiness Applauds Career and Technical Education Programs

DOVER, DELAWARE – Recent financial audits of Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs for eight of Delaware’s school districts showed all districts spent funds they received for the programs appropriately, State Auditor Kathy McGuiness said today. Cape Henlopen, Laurel, Appoquinimink, Lake Forest, Milford, New Castle County Vocational Technical School, Smyrna, and Woodbridge were randomly selected for the occupational-vocational program financial audits, as is required by Delaware code.

“I would like to congratulate all eight school districts for a job well done, and for allocating the funds for CTE programs in a way that provides maximum value to Delaware’s students,” McGuiness said. “Career and Technical Education programs play a significant role in preparing young Delawareans for the workforce, especially for occupations that are in high demand.”

The audit examined spending for Career and Technical Education programs for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.

The Delaware Auditor’s Office is legislatively mandated to periodically audit CTE programs per 14 Del. C. §1706.

