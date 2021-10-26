Submit Release
News Search

There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,966 in the last 365 days.

Auditor McGuiness Applauds Career and Technical Education Programs

educators with school logos

DOVER, DELAWARE – Recent financial audits of Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs for eight of Delaware’s school districts showed all districts spent funds they received for the programs appropriately, State Auditor Kathy McGuiness said today. Cape Henlopen, Laurel, Appoquinimink, Lake Forest, Milford, New Castle County Vocational Technical School, Smyrna, and Woodbridge were randomly selected for the occupational-vocational program financial audits, as is required by Delaware code.

“I would like to congratulate all eight school districts for a job well done, and for allocating the funds for CTE programs in a way that provides maximum value to Delaware’s students,” McGuiness said. “Career and Technical Education programs play a significant role in preparing young Delawareans for the workforce, especially for occupations that are in high demand.”

The audit examined spending for Career and Technical Education programs for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.

The Delaware Auditor’s Office is legislatively mandated to periodically audit CTE programs per 14 Del. C. §1706.

 

To read the Appoquinimink School District audit click here.

To read the Cape Henlopen School District audit click here.

To read the Lake Forest School District audit click here.

To read the Laurel School District audit click here.

To read the Milford School District audit click here.

To read the New Castle County Vocational Technical School audit click here.

To read the Smyrna School District audit click here.

To read the Woodbridge School District audit click here.

Learn about the Delaware Auditor’s Office at https://auditor.delaware.gov.

 

###

Contact:

Anna Nuzzolese, Executive Assistant

302-857-3907

Anna.Nuzzolese@delaware.gov 

 

You just read:

Auditor McGuiness Applauds Career and Technical Education Programs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.