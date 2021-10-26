Submit Release
Kansas Supreme Court reappoints Kenton Gleason to District Magistrate ...

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court reappointed District Magistrate Judge Kenton Gleason to the District Magistrate Judges Certification Committee.

His term began July 1 and ends June 30, 2022.

Gleason serves in Hodgman County of the 24th Judicial District, which also includes Edwards, Lane, Ness, Pawnee, and Rush counties.

Andy Hanson, education director in the Office of Judicial Administration, was appointed as the nonvoting representative of the Office of Judicial Administration.

Magistrate judges who are not licensed attorneys must complete a certification program overseen by the Supreme Court. The committee oversees this certification.

