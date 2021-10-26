LAZARUS NATURALS UNVEILS NEW CBD DARK CHOCOLATE IN COLLABORATION WITH RANGER CHOCOLATE CO.
New CBD Chocolate joins growing line of CBD edibles; features full spectrum CBD
We’re excited to combine the highest quality artisan chocolate with our full spectrum CBD.”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lazarus Naturals, a Pacific Northwest-based CBD company with a mission of effective and accessible CBD for all, today announced the addition of CBD Dark Chocolate to its product line. Each artisan chocolate bar features 70% dark chocolate infused with sea salt and vanilla from Ranger Chocolate Co. — and 240mg high potency CBD (12 servings with 20 mg per square). Like all Lazarus Naturals products, they are third-party tested from an accredited lab.
— Sequoia Price-Lazarus, CEO and founder of Lazarus Naturals
“We created the new CBD Dark Chocolate in partnership with Ranger Chocolate, another local business committed to ethical sourcing. We’re excited to combine the highest quality artisan chocolate with our full spectrum CBD,” said Sequoia Price-Lazarus, CEO and founder of Lazarus Naturals. “As the edibles category continues to grow across the industry, our customers continually ask us to expand our existing edibles product line — which currently includes CBD Fruit Tarts.”
Lazarus Naturals CBD Dark Chocolate is available in a 58-gram bar (MSRP $15) made from organic, vegan, and non-GMO ingredients — including organic cacao, organic sugar, cacao butter, sea salt, vanilla and full spectrum hemp extract. “We want to make products we’re proud of. All our products are made to work first and foremost, and always priced for all of us. Our new chocolate is no different. It is a delicious and familiar way for new customers to engage with our brand and get the high potency CBD they want,” said Price-Lazarus. “
“The new CBD Chocolate Bar is crafted from our premium ‘Makers Blend’ chocolate — a combination of cocoa beans ethically sourced from multiple regions — to achieve a balanced flavor and complement the earthiness of the hemp,” said George Domurot, founder and CEO of Ranger Chocolate Co. Cocoa beans offer essential vitamins and minerals to help promote a healthy lifestyle, making it a perfect addition to CBD. In addition, cocoa has many flavanols and polyphenols providing antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which are also known to be a benefit of CBD.
Like all Lazarus Naturals offerings, the new CBD Chocolate Bars are third-party tested for potency, pesticides and heavy metals. All test results are available at LazarusNaturals.com by visiting the “Test Results” tab on an individual product page and looking for the batch number listed on the packaging.
About Lazarus Naturals
Founded in 2014 with the belief that CBD should be accessible to all who need it, Lazarus Naturals crafts products that are effective — not expensive. They are vertically integrated (from their Oregon hemp farm to in-house extraction, formulation and packaging) allowing the company to deliver the lowest cost-per-milligram CBD oil tinctures, topicals, edibles, capsules and pet chews. Lazarus Naturals is Leaping Bunny, Kosher, and cGMP certified, and recently earned both B Corp and USDA Organic certification. The company’s Assistance Program offers a discount of 60 % off to veterans, individuals on long-term disability and low-income households. For more information, visit www.lazarusnaturals.com.
About Ranger Chocolate Co.
Established in 2013 in Portland, Oregon, Ranger Chocolate Co. manufactures chocolate and other fine goodies inspired by staff and family recipes. With a high attention to detail and process, Ranger chocolates have a creamy mouthfeel with a minimal ingredient list. Inspired through our love of the outdoors, our community outreach program Ranger helps support our environment by planting trees and helping support the little critters that live in our forests — with annual donations to the Audubon Society and Friends of Trees. For more information, visit www.rangerchocolate.co.
