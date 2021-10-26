Submit Release
A Journey Through The Pages

Silhouettes of Time

Dr. Maya Mitra Das releases her first compilation of short fiction in her book, “Silhouettes of Time.”

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers are invited into the wonderful and creative mind of Dr. Maya Mitra Das as she presents “Silhouettes of Time”, a collection of short stories about memory, space, and time.

From stories about alien landscapes to vivid adventures, Dr. Maya Mitra Das’ new book does not fall short in providing a read that lingers.

Dr. Das’ talent with words is evidenced by the stories that live in each page of “Silhouettes of Time.” She excellently provides short tales that capture the attention and stimulate the imagination without taking too much time for the readers.

“Silhouettes of Time” is the perfect book you could pick up from your coffee table when you’re in a rush and just need that quick daily boost of creative inspiration.

Sarah Jayne from Amazon says, “Each title is complete and well-developed so that the reader is satisfied when it is finished. These are perfect little worlds to get lost in when the time strikes. The only possible drawback to this book is that the stories end. Each captivating story leaves readers eager for more but patience is a virtue and we must wait for another collection to be released.”

Born in India, she came to the United States in 1973. She earned her M.D. and Ph.D. after studying internal medicine and pediatrics in India, the U.S., and England.

Aside from saving lives at the Children’s Hospital in Oakland, California, Dr. Das enjoys writing and performing ‘Bharatnatyam,’ a classical Indian dance.

Dr. Maya recently sat down for a live TV interview with Dr. Larry Carnes of Spotlight TV 365. You may watch the interview on www.writersbranding.com and on the Writers’ Branding Youtube channel.


About Writers’ Branding

Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.

Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.


