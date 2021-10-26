Orolia to Exhibit Latest Timing & Synchronization and Atomic Clock Solutions at International Timing and Sync Forum
Media AdvisoryLES ULIS, FRANCE, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orolia, the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (R-PNT), will be participating in the 2021 International Timing and Sync Forum (ISTF) – the world's largest time and synchronization conference hosted at the Hilton Metropole in Brighton, United Kingdom November 1 - 4.
This year, Orolia will showcase its latest timing and synchronization solutions, with a special live demonstration on the most recent SecureSync and EdgeSync platforms.
The company will also display its next-gen miniature atomic clock, the mRO-50, a miniaturized Rubidium oscillator that provides accurate frequency and precise time synchronization to mobile applications, such as military radio-pack systems. This advanced atomic time reference is one of the key features of the ART Card project that Jean-Arnold Chenilleau will introduce during his presentation.
Also, don’t miss the following live Orolia presentations during the forum:
A New Hardware Agnostic & Software Open-Source Approach to Time Synchronisation for Edge-Computing
• When: Practical Implementations of Timing Solutions – November 3 at 3:55 p.m. (GMT)
• Presented by: Jean-Arnold Chenilleau (Orolia Systems & Solutions) and Stavros Melachroinos (Orolia)
Evaluation of Protection of Clock Performance Against Jamming and Spoofing with Galileo Authenticated Service (OS-NMA)
• When: Strengthening Resilience and Integrity in Timing – November 4 at 2:30 p.m. (GMT
• Presented by: Gilles Boime (Orolia), Laurent Borgagni (Orolia), Alexandre Allien (FDC), Jan-Joris van Es (NLR), Sarang Thombre (NLS-FGI) and Paulo Mendes (NavCert)
More Details:
• What: ITSF 2021
• When: November 1-4, 2021
• Location: Hilton Metropole
• Media Interviews: Available before, during and after the show.
About Orolia
Celebrating 15 years, Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (R-PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GPS-denied environments. Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GPS/GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com
Contacts:
Sophie Zangs (EMEA & APAC)
Orolia
+33 (0)6 07 42 39 33
sophie.zangs@orolia.com
Charles Jones (North America)
Orolia
+1 585-450-2889
charles.jones@orolia.com
Welcome to Orolia - The World Leader in Resilient PNT