Orolia to Exhibit Latest Timing & Synchronization and Atomic Clock Solutions at International Timing and Sync Forum

Orolia logo

SecureSync® Time and Frequency Reference System is a secure, yet flexible, timing platform

Orolia Unveils Its Latest Network Timing Edge Platform, EdgeSync

Orolia Unveils Its Latest Network Timing Edge Platform, EdgeSync

Orolia's mRO-50 is a miniaturized Rubidium oscillator.

The Atomic Reference Time (ART) Card, developed by Orolia, is intended to work in pair with OCP’s PTP-OCP driver, which offers a PTP Hardware clock (PHC) interface to use for time synchronization.

Media Advisory

LES ULIS, FRANCE, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orolia, the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (R-PNT), will be participating in the 2021 International Timing and Sync Forum (ISTF) – the world's largest time and synchronization conference hosted at the Hilton Metropole in Brighton, United Kingdom November 1 - 4.

This year, Orolia will showcase its latest timing and synchronization solutions, with a special live demonstration on the most recent SecureSync and EdgeSync platforms.

The company will also display its next-gen miniature atomic clock, the mRO-50, a miniaturized Rubidium oscillator that provides accurate frequency and precise time synchronization to mobile applications, such as military radio-pack systems. This advanced atomic time reference is one of the key features of the ART Card project that Jean-Arnold Chenilleau will introduce during his presentation.

Also, don’t miss the following live Orolia presentations during the forum:

A New Hardware Agnostic & Software Open-Source Approach to Time Synchronisation for Edge-Computing
• When: Practical Implementations of Timing Solutions – November 3 at 3:55 p.m. (GMT)
• Presented by: Jean-Arnold Chenilleau (Orolia Systems & Solutions) and Stavros Melachroinos (Orolia)

Evaluation of Protection of Clock Performance Against Jamming and Spoofing with Galileo Authenticated Service (OS-NMA)
• When: Strengthening Resilience and Integrity in Timing – November 4 at 2:30 p.m. (GMT
• Presented by: Gilles Boime (Orolia), Laurent Borgagni (Orolia), Alexandre Allien (FDC), Jan-Joris van Es (NLR), Sarang Thombre (NLS-FGI) and Paulo Mendes (NavCert)

More Details:
• What: ITSF 2021
• When: November 1-4, 2021
• Location: Hilton Metropole
• Media Interviews: Available before, during and after the show.

About Orolia
Celebrating 15 years, Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (R-PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GPS-denied environments. Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GPS/GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com

Contacts:
Sophie Zangs (EMEA & APAC)
Orolia
+33 (0)6 07 42 39 33
sophie.zangs@orolia.com

Charles Jones (North America)
Orolia
+1 585-450-2889
charles.jones@orolia.com

Welcome to Orolia - The World Leader in Resilient PNT

You just read:

Orolia to Exhibit Latest Timing & Synchronization and Atomic Clock Solutions at International Timing and Sync Forum

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Military Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Charles Jones (North America)
Orolia
+1 585-450-2889 charles.jones@orolia.com