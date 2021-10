Orolia to Exhibit Latest Timing & Synchronization and Atomic Clock Solutions at International Timing and Sync Forum

Orolia logo SecureSync® Time and Frequency Reference System is a secure, yet flexible, timing platform Orolia Unveils Its Latest Network Timing Edge Platform, EdgeSync Orolia's mRO-50 is a miniaturized Rubidium oscillator. The Atomic Reference Time (ART) Card, developed by Orolia, is intended to work in pair with OCP’s PTP-OCP driver, which offers a PTP Hardware clock (PHC) interface to use for time synchronization.

LES ULIS, FRANCE, October 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orolia, the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (R-PNT), will be participating in the 2021 International Timing and Sync Forum (ISTF) – the world's largest time and synchronization conference hosted at the Hilton Metropole in Brighton, United Kingdom November 1 - 4.This year, Orolia will showcase its latest timing and synchronization solutions, with a special live demonstration on the most recent SecureSync and EdgeSync platforms.The company will also display its next-gen miniature atomic clock, the mRO-50 , a miniaturized Rubidium oscillator that provides accurate frequency and precise time synchronization to mobile applications, such as military radio-pack systems. This advanced atomic time reference is one of the key features of the ART Card project that Jean-Arnold Chenilleau will introduce during his presentation.Also, don’t miss the following live Orolia presentations during the forum:A New Hardware Agnostic & Software Open-Source Approach to Time Synchronisation for Edge-Computing• When: Practical Implementations of Timing Solutions – November 3 at 3:55 p.m. (GMT)• Presented by: Jean-Arnold Chenilleau (Orolia Systems & Solutions) and Stavros Melachroinos (Orolia)Evaluation of Protection of Clock Performance Against Jamming and Spoofing with Galileo Authenticated Service (OS-NMA)• When: Strengthening Resilience and Integrity in Timing – November 4 at 2:30 p.m. (GMT• Presented by: Gilles Boime (Orolia), Laurent Borgagni (Orolia), Alexandre Allien (FDC), Jan-Joris van Es (NLR), Sarang Thombre (NLS-FGI) and Paulo Mendes (NavCert)More Details:• What: ITSF 2021• When: November 1-4, 2021• Location: Hilton Metropole• Media Interviews: Available before, during and after the show.About OroliaCelebrating 15 years, Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (R-PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GPS-denied environments. Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GPS/GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com Contacts:Sophie Zangs (EMEA & APAC)Orolia+33 (0)6 07 42 39 33sophie.zangs@orolia.com

