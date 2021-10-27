EvoCharge® Announces New Website and Educational Resources
The redesigned, focused evocharge.com website offers visitors educational tools for residential and commercial EV charging as well as e-commerce.
The new site features a streamlined, modern design, improved functionality, and easy navigation to help EV drivers, residential and commercial property owners, and EV charging station installers find the right solutions to suit their needs.
— Manish Virmani, vice president of sales and marketing for EvoCharge
"With electric vehicle adoption increasing rapidly, we’re thrilled to debut the new EvoCharge website for our clients, preferred network partners, and visitors who are looking for industry-leading EV charging stations and cable management solutions," said Manish Virmani, vice president of sales and marketing for EvoCharge. "This website redesign makes it easy for customers to understand EvoCharge’s complete product line as well as end-application recommendations for both residential and commercial charging."
The new EvoCharge website is rich with product features, informative articles, incentive program links, frequently asked questions and business account purchases capabilities. Users can also utilize the new station builder tool to find the charging station that fits their needs, and the charging specifications tool to find out how quickly their EV will charge with an EvoCharge station. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website at www.evocharge.com.
About EvoCharge
EvoCharge, founded in 2009, represents one of North America’s original vehicle electrification providers and pioneer of home and commercial charging solutions. As an industry leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, EvoCharge provides the most reliable, safe, and cost-effective charging stations and the industry leading EvoReel® cable management system for single family, multi-family, workplace, and other commercial spaces. EvoCharge products are fully compatible with all EV and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) sold throughout the United States and Canada. EvoCharge is a brand of Phillips and Temro Industries®, a trusted partner to major global OEMs and aftermarket provider of engineered systems for automotive, trucking and off-road vehicles for over 100 years. Learn more about EvoCharge at evocharge.com.
