Submit Release
News Search

There were 752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,013 in the last 365 days.

Leol teases with the release of a gentlemen's club-inspired track, "Savages."

Leol inspires strippers to embrace their sensual savage spirit with his latest single, "Savages," available on all major platforms.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recording artist Leol's latest track, "Savages," is available on major platforms. Inspired by a trip to a Gentlemen's Club in LA, "Savages'' is sexy, infectious, and destined to encourage strippers to embrace the art of untamed seduction with their hypnotic dance moves. The track serves as a catalyst for all to embrace their fierce and carnal alter ego while releasing all inhibitions. It is clear, one listen is all it takes to fall victim to the tease and magnetic lure of "Savages."

Produced by Leol, "Savages," features a combination of singing and rapping backed by a somber and chill beat that tantalizes listeners with its slow and sultry melody. The track hits differently, drawing the listener in with its magnetic sound and seductive rhythm.

Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Leol's music is unpredictable and enticing, centering around themes of love and infatuation while seducing and encouraging listeners to turn up the sex appeal and embrace the art of a lyrical and melodic tease.

Previous work includes the hit single, "Type," which has caught the attention of several media outlets receiving positive critical acclaim and continues to rise on streaming platforms.

"Savages" is available on major platforms.

About Leol
Leol spends his time working on finance deals and networking with prestigious artists at award shows when not in the studio. He is always striving for self-improvement and credits his well-balanced lifestyle to his success and inspiration. He is inspired by the seasons, specifically fall when the leaves display vibrant colors and snow is on the horizon; however, his music will reflect his location change since he has spent a significant amount of time in LA.

Valencia Jackson
AMW Group
+1 (310) 295-4150
email us here

You just read:

Leol teases with the release of a gentlemen's club-inspired track, "Savages."

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.