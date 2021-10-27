Metaverse fund WiSE invests in Charisma
Investment highlights the value of Machine Learning and the Metaverse to the Entertainment Industries
The Metaverse needs huge quantities of interactive content, and this content needs to be dynamic and immersive, especially when it comes to virtual characters in compelling stories.”OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of the importance of Metaverse developments across the media industry, the venture fund WiSE has taken a strategic investment in Charisma Entertainment, which powers virtual character behaviours for entertainment experiences.
— Guy Gadney
The deal will see former CEO of Ingenious Ventures, Patrick Bradley, and former President of Cubic Motion, Andy Wood, join as Director and Chairman of the Board respectively.
Bradley, a former head of Ingenious Ventures and founder of media investment house Station 12, as well as a founder partner of WiSE, said: “The entertainment industry is changing shape rapidly, with audience interactivity at the core. The Metaverse is where the games, television and creative worlds come together, with this industry forecast to grow 54% in the next couple of years. WiSE was established to accelerate the growth of companies who are at the core of this change. One of the best of those companies, Charisma, is perfectly positioned to achieve rapid growth through its unique combination of creativity and advanced machine learning technology.”
Guy Gadney, Co-Founder and CEO of Charisma Entertainment, said: “The Metaverse needs huge quantities of interactive content, and this content needs to be dynamic and immersive, especially when it comes to characters that audiences can play with and talk to. Charisma’s unique approach to interactive storytelling, powered by AI, was designed with the ambition of the Metaverse as a natural evolution for multi platform audiences.
“Our work with existing networks such as WarnerMedia, Sky, BBC and others has demonstrated clearly how much audiences want to engage more with the stories they love, and the pandemic has turbo-charged this behavioural shift.
“With Patrick’s knowledge of the film, television and entertainment industries, we are now in a great position to take full advantage of the shift from linear to non-linear, and to playing a pivotal role in the next generation of entertainment.”
ABOUT CHARISMA
Charisma is a creative technology company that powers virtual characters in entertainment experiences such as interactive movies, games, virtual reality and digital storytelling. Its proprietary technology platform allows writers to create new forms of interactive stories without needing technical skills. Its pioneering use of machine learning allows consumers to talk directly to virtual characters in stories, influencing their mood, memories and the narrative itself.
Charisma has developed projects with Sky, WarnerMedia and the BBC among others, and is currently adapting John Wyndham’s sci-fi novel The Kraken Wakes as a game for release in 2022.
In addition to its entertainment work, Charisma produces interactive graphic novels for mobile phones, educational projects for Oxford University, and multi-genre VR experiences.
ABOUT WiSE
WiSE is a growth stage venture capital fund with particular focus on the Metaverse. WiSE sees, explores and evaluates a wide pipeline of opportunities across the Metaverse, being those private companies who are creating the next dynamic shift in the ecosystem. These companies are approaching WiSE to secure capital for growth as well as its specialist support. WiSE will offer its investors access to these companies.
WiSE also partners with corporates to give them access to these market changing companies. The corporate venture partners of WiSE have first look advantage to evaluated and selected companies. WiSE is already involved in markets including interactive story-telling and narratives, video games, alternative reality, digital humans, haptics, digital art and NFTs, 3D spatial sound, software tools and platforms, real-time applications and events.
About Patrick Bradley
Patrick is the Founder of Station12 which invests in and advises companies across the entertainment, sports and knowledge sectors. He formally headed the venture capital group at Ingenious, operating a private LLP, an AIM listed closed end investment company as well as SEIS/EIS funds. Patrick previously worked as an executive in the music, film and television industries, focused on M&A, with PolyGram (now Universal music), Universal Studios and Liberty/UPC. Patrick has made investments across the entertainment sector including in TV rights, computer gaming, live events and music publishing. Patrick is a Governor of the University for the Creative Arts and a Trustee of OKRE.
