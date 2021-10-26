Real Estate Conference Seeking Qualified Real Estate Professionals to Speak on Panels in Miami on December 11th

Coast 2 Coast Music Conference Miami 2021 Flyer with Nicholas Hiersche

Real Estate LIVE Events is accepting submissions for speakers to add to the panels during Real Estate Weekend in Miami to showcase their real estate knowledge

We are currently looking for more qualified speakers to speak on panels at Real Estate Weekend Miami. This is a great chance for real estate professionals to share their knowledge with others.” — Kyle Hiersche (CEO of Real Estate LIVE Events)

MIAMI, FL, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you are a professional speaker or real estate expert, you may want to apply to be a speaker at an upcoming real estate conference. The conference, called Real Estate Weekend in Miami, has special guest speakers including Kevin O'Leary from Shark Tank. Other speakers include Natalia Karayaneva (CEO of Propy), Craig Studnicky (CEO of ISG World & RelatedISG), Adriana Vargas Hernandez (The Queen of Pre-Construction), Nicholas Hiersche (Follow The Lead Marketing Agency), Erik Mendelson (Cryptocurrency Realtor), Jose Gonzalez (Mortgage Calculator & Miami Real Estate Agency), Bernardo Hernandez from A&D Mortgage, and more to be announced. Event and panel hosts include Melitsa Waage from Epic Talks and Kyle Hiersche from Real Estate LIVE Events.

Real Estate Weekend is the perfect opportunity to speak on stage as a panelist to a room full of Realtors, Loan Officers, Flippers, Investors, and other real estate professionals from around the country. The 3 day event takes place December 10th-12th and features activities ranging from networking mixers and conference panels, to a yacht cruise with complimentary brunch and open bar. The event is open for registration and open to accepting speakers to be a part of the panels.

