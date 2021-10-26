Reda Marketing Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary by Expanding Operations into Sixth Different Continent
Companies have lost their marketing money when dealing with agencies with very little knowledge about paid advertising. Mastery demands focus”NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reda Marketing today announced its new strategic partnership with Smart Learning, the leading educational coaching start-up in South America. Reda has a proven background, having worked with well-known clients in the education and coaching space. Reda has promoted bestselling educational authors and global educational brands. The company is also the agency of record for top influencers and professional athletes.
— Reda Harissi
Reda Marketing has recently expanded its reach to South America with a disruptive educational coaching start-up ready to create a revolution in the education sector. The company has secured rounds of financing and is establishing a global presence. Reda Marketing is responsible for the educational company’s rapid growth by providing expertise in digital marketing.
Reda Marketing is an experienced agency, having booked more than $8.2 million in revenue for its clients. Its business model has had substantial success, resulting in a proven return on its clients’ ad spend. Reda has a policy where clients pay only for actionable leads and converted sales. This is a completely different paradigm from most digital advertising companies that base success on accumulating clicks or impressions, which are most often interactions that may not produce new clients.
“Every week, Reda Marketing helps businesses flood their pipelines with clients,” said CEO and Founder Reda El Harissi. “Our results are guaranteed. After diving deep into what our clients want, we suggest a strategy and provide targeted recommendations and an action plan. We'll build your digital online ad campaigns and provide you with new clients who want to do business with you. If we don't, there is no charge for our services. That is how confident we are in everything we do for our clients. In fact, we are one of only a few performance-based agencies in the world. It is essential that clients focus on their business and what they do well. Our job is to serve the client, who trusts us with all of their marketing needs because that is what we do best.”
“After having worked with some of the biggest brands in the world, we realized that so many start-ups and established companies had been cheated,” said Harissi. “Companies have lost their marketing money when dealing with agencies with very little knowledge about paid advertising. Mastery demands focus, which means that we offer only what we are known for – paid advertising strategy and tactics. Reda Marketing takes away the risk of hiring agencies that offer services on a performance basis. It works for us, and it works for our clients.”
Harissi continued, “Stop wasting time and money on bogus, ineffective ad campaigns. Now is the time to make your ad budget count. Scale your business and blow up your sales. Imagine focusing on your zone of genius while we unleash a flood of leads and clients straight to your door. The highlight of this program is that if we don't succeed in reaching your targets, we won't get paid. That is a perfect win-win.”
Because of the performance-based nature of its services, Reda Marketing books only 10 new clients per month. Reda Marketing carefully vets and screens its clients to ensure that a viable and working marketing plan will deliver proven results. Reda Marketing encourages prospective clients to book an appointment for a free consultation. To find out whether a partnership will be a good fit, contact Reda Marketing today.
Reda Marketing is an official Facebook Marketing Partner.
Learn more about Reda Marketing at redamarketing.com.
