DNREC to Present Living Shorelines Application Webinar Nov. 16

A North Carolina living shorelines application (app) is the topic of a free webinar at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, presented by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, in partnership with the Delaware Living Shorelines Committee.

The webinar speakers are Jenny Davis, of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and Lora Eddy, of The Nature Conservancy (TNC).

Davis and Eddy will discuss how TNC partnered with NOAA’s Beaufort, N.C. Lab to create a living shorelines app. Their presentation will showcase research on North Carolina shorelines in the southern Pamlico, Core and Bogue Sounds and the New River Estuary, as well as discuss the app’s goal of helping people identify where more natural techniques can stabilize their shorelines. This digital tool identifies where shoreline wave energy conditions are suitable to ensure successful living shoreline projects. Webinar presenters will help the audience learn more about the North Carolina living shorelines app, including the purpose, development, and practical uses of the tool.

The webinar is part of an ongoing virtual series offered by the Delaware Living Shorelines Committee, a work group dedicated to facilitating the understanding, peer review and implementation of living shoreline strategy within the state. DNREC’s participation is represented by the DNREC Wetland Monitoring and Assessment program and the DNREC Coastal Training program.

For more information, visit Delaware Living Shorelines. Registration for the webinar and more information about it are also available on the DNREC events and meetings calendar at de.gov/dnrecmeetings.

Media Contacts: Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

