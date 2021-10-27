New York State Optometric Association and Abyde partner to deliver HIPAA compliance to eye care professionals

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry-leading HIPAA compliance solution provider Abyde announced a new partnership with New York State Optometric Association (NYSOA), offering a complete and user-friendly HIPAA program to even more independent doctors of optometry across New York State.

Together with the NYSOA, Abyde will continue to provide essential HIPAA compliance programs designed to complement eye care practices’ day to day operations. The partnership will give NYSOA members exclusive access to a comprehensive HIPAA compliance solution that helps meet government-mandated compliance requirements that are especially important as we approach annual HIPAA deadlines.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for eye care professionals to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. Abyde’s revolutionary approach to HIPAA compliance guides practices through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Security Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, dynamically generated policies and more.

“Our partnership with NYSOA will deliver valuable resources and support necessary for independent optometry practices to thrive in today’s environment,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “As data breaches continue to target the healthcare industry along with the deadline to meet annual HIPAA requirements right around the corner, there couldn’t be a better time to help NYSOA’s members achieve complete compliance.”

“Abyde is an industry leader in HIPAA compliance, and we are confident in our choice to bring them on as a business partner to help further our mission of advocating and protecting the profession of optometry in the state of New York,” said Thomas Coté, Executive Director of NYSOA. “We’re thrilled to provide a solution that helps our members meet essential HIPAA standards in the most simple and stress-free way possible.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About New York State Optometric Association

The New York State Optometric Association was founded in 1895. It is dedicated to enhancing the vision care and health of the public and promoting the art and science of optometry. For twelve decades, NYSOA has continued to benefit individual doctors of optometry, the profession, and the quality of life of New Yorkers. NYSOA plays a significant role in how optometry is perceived by other professions, government agencies and the public at large. For more information visit nysoa.org.

