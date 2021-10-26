Plant Protein Market Insights: Top Impacting Factors, Growth Analysis and Industry Predictions

Plant Protein Market

Plant Protein Market segmented based on by Source Product and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plant Protein Market : Proteins are fundamental nutrients required by the human body, which are made up of amino acids. These proteins when obtained from plant-based foods such as soy, wheat, and others are known as plant proteins. Numerous plants provide high amount of proteins, such as tofu, lentils, chickpeas, peanuts, almonds, spirulina, quinoa, and chia seed. Since plant-based proteins have a lower calorie count, they can be substituted for animal-based protein for weight loss.With rise in geriatric population, the demand for additional nutritional supplements is increasing, as consumers seek for sources to enable the body to obtain proper nourishment. Moreover, increase in spending on these products especially by baby boomers significantly drives the growth of the global plan proteins market. In developing and developed countries, consumers are shifting their demands from meat-based to plant-based food products, due to increase in health concerns such as higher level of cholesterol, obesity, and others, which directly impacts the demand for plant proteins. Furthermore, increase in number of consumers opting for vegan diet acts as a key driver of the global market. However, ban on genetically modified plants in certain countries is expected to hamper the growth of the plant proteins market. On the contrary, increase in trend for adopting products grown organically is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the expansion of the plant proteins market.Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5349 The global plant protein market is segmented based on source, product, distribution channel, and region. Depending on source, the market is segregated into tofu, lentils, chickpeas, peanuts, almonds, and others. By product, it is categorized into fresh, protein isolate, protein powder, protein tablets, protein bars, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, it is fragmented into online retail, specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, departmental stores, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The major players operating in the plant protein market include Kerry Inc., Reliance Private Label Supplements, Chetrans, MSM Retail Pvt. Ltd., Lentein, BS Food, Yogabars, Naked Nutrition, Jarrow Formulas Inc., and Twinlab Consolidated Corporation.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Plant Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5349?reqfor=covid Key Benefits for Plant Protein Market:The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the plant protein market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis of the global market for the period of 2018–2025 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the sources of plant protein and the types.Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.Key market players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.For Purcahse Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5349 Similar Reports:Upcoming Reports:Alternative Waters (Plant Based Waters) Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/alternative-waters-plant-based-waters-market-A06556 Plant Based Cheese Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-based-cheese-market-A06679 Silk Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/silk-protein-market Protein Drink Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/protein-drink-market About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

