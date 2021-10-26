A 19-year old, the only delegate representing Romania at the Global Peace Summit
The young delegates of this year’s Summit are agents of change and critical actors in conflict prevention, sustaining peace and development of societies.”BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anne Oprea, 19 is one of few fully-funded delegates selected for the Global Peace Summit taking place this October 27-30th in Istanbul, Turkey. Originally from Bucharest, Romania, Anne has been selected from thousands of participants to proudly wear the flag and represent Romania as a Young Delegate at the important conference.
— Kamran Zafar, Chairman Global Peace Chain
The Global Peace Summit brings together annually hundreds of young, competent and enthusiastic peacebuilders from all around the globe to advocate for peace in their communities, countering violence, hate and all forms of discrimination, and working together to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Hosted by Global Peace Chain, an organization with consultative status at the United Nations, the event attracts hundreds of young leaders, government officials, and leaders of nonprofit organizations.
Anne is a recognized young professional that has been involved in a variety of activities from helping at-risk children in many countries to organizing multilateral events with high-ranking diplomats, government officials and leaders of international organizations. She currently serves as a member of the board of directors of US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights, a renowned institution based in Washington, DC that helps vulnerable children worldwide go to school through their Edu for Every Child program.
At only 19 years old, Anne is making part of the young generation of leaders. “The young delegates of this year’s Summit are agents of change and critical actors in conflict prevention, sustaining peace and development of societies,” said Kamran Zafar, Chairman of Global Peace Chain. Anne and all the other delegates will attend the prestigious Summit, which is taking place from 27th to 30th October in Istanbul, Turkey. Delegates from 100+ countries will be engaging in a series of group discussions, peace sessions, workshops, and activities with international delegates and speakers during the 4 days of staying. Each delegate representing their country will be given the opportunity to raise awareness on their national culture, participate to the meeting sessions, network with diplomats from all over the world and build connections with each other, creating Peace without borders.
The summit will provide an opportunity to students and young leaders to bring solutions and projects on this year’s theme “Reshaping Youth Response to UNSDGs” .
