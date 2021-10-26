Submit Release
News Search

There were 739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,053 in the last 365 days.

Powher Sound Launches Indiegogo Campaign

Powher Sound logo picture Indiegogo Campaign Launch - female producers, female singers

Powher Sound Indiegogo Campaign Launch

Celebrating women in music with a game changing album.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This true story is of a 21-year-old woman who travelled from her beloved Paris, France to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams of becoming an international recording artist. After a series of traumatic events and being kept imprisoned by a stranger, she managed to escape with the help of a Baptist preacher. One day, while attending his church service, an old woman approached her and announced, somewhat prophetically, that the young woman would one day “speak to millions”. Unknowingly, at this time, the first seeds of Powher Sound were sown.

The music industry has seen a number of iconic female artists throughout its history inspiring whole generations. If this story seems familiar, it is because many women have followed similar paths with most giving in to the insurmountable, and often predatory obstacles that face them. Many female celebrities have come forward and shared their experiences as young up and coming artists. Pop Queens like Madonna and Lady Gaga have spoken out. In recent years the incredible rise of the #MeToo movement, has highlighted the vulnerability of women in the entertainment industry in an unprecedented way.

Powher Sound is a pioneering project by artist and producer Muse L’Artiste. Its aim is to further the interests of women in music by helping to contribute to a safer infrastructure and environment for women to advance their careers in the entertainment industry. It also seeks to tackle the under representation of women behind the scenes of the music industry by working exclusively with a team of female producers and artists to create a game changing album. Something that has never been done.

Powher Sound has launched a crowdfunding campaign in conjunction with Indiegogo https://igg.me/at/Powher/x

www.powhersound.com

Jade Porter-Blake
Powher Sound
contact@powhersound.com
+1 424-644-6501
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Powher Sound Launches Indiegogo Campaign

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.