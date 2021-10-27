Idera, Inc. Acquires BitTitan, Inc.
Idera Adding Industry-Leading Cloud Migration Tool to Growing Data Tools Portfolio
We see tremendous opportunity in adding BitTitan and Perspectium to Idera’s portfolio.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idera, Inc. (“Idera”), parent company of global B2B software productivity brands, today announced the acquisition of BitTitan, Inc. (“BitTitan”), a global leader in cloud and data migration products. BitTitan will join Idera’s Data Tools business unit, which includes IDERA, AquaFold, Qubole, Webyog, and WhereScape.
BitTitan empowers IT service professionals to deploy and manage cloud technologies through its family of software solutions, featuring MigrationWiz, an industry-leading SaaS platform for mailbox, document, public folder, and collaboration tool migrations. Earlier this year, BitTitan expanded its offering by acquiring Perspectium, BitTitan’s first acquisition. Perspectium is a data integration and synchronization tool offered as a SaaS solution for ServiceNow users. BitTitan also launched Voleer in 2020, offering a low code enablement and automation solution for MigrationWiz customers.
Since 2009, BitTitan successfully moved over 25 million users to the cloud across 46,000 customers in 188 countries. BitTitan partners with leading cloud ecosystems, including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and ServiceNow, and a broad array of managed service providers, such as SoftwareONE and SHI, to deliver robust data migration services. BitTitan is the premier provider of cloud migration solutions as a result of a continued focus on delivering easy-to-use solutions and best-in-class migration speed.
“We see tremendous opportunity in adding BitTitan and Perspectium to Idera’s portfolio,” said Travis Jones, a General Manager of Idera’s Data Tools Business. “Idera foresaw the market’s accelerated migration to cloud computing and built a portfolio of data automation, data migration, and database optimization solutions to support every customer’s journey to the future. BitTitan’s founder, Geeman Yip, focused BitTitan on delivering clear and rapid customer value. We appreciate Geeman’s focus and are excited to add BitTitan to our portfolio of value-driven solutions.”
“As the hybrid cloud drives IT complexity, BitTitan is an important solution for managed service providers to efficiently migrate and manage hybrid cloud environments,” said Geeman Yip, BitTitan’s founder and CEO. “We’re excited to join Idera and leverage their scale and resources to fuel further growth. Our global partner channel will also benefit from Idera’s complementary products, accelerated development efforts, and M&A leadership.”
To learn more about BitTitan, visit https://www.bittitan.com/. To learn more about Idera, visit https://www.ideracorp.com/.
About Idera, Inc.
Idera, Inc. delivers B2B software productivity tools that enable technical users to do more with less, faster. Idera, Inc. brands span three divisions—Data Tools, Developer Tools, and DevOps Tools—with products evangelized by millions of community members and more than 50,000 customers worldwide, including some of the world's largest health care, financial services, retail, and technology companies. To learn more, visit: https://www.ideracorp.com/.
