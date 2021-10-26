SECO USA’s Deck Control Device Successfully Completes On-Ground MQ-25 Remote Control Demonstration

Deck Control Device (DCD)

SECO USA announces the demonstration of a new DCD to be used for controlling the MQ-25 Stingray unmanned aerial refueler on U.S. Navy aircraft carriers.

With the DCD design, SECO USA has demonstrated the value of bringing our cross-industry expertise, working in close collaboration with our Boeing and U.S. Navy partners.” — Tien Chuang, Chief Operating Officer of SECO USA