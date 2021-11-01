Mixed Reality in Gaming Market Predicted to Surge in Coming Years | TMR

Mixed Reality in Gaming

Mixed Reality in Gaming Market is expected to expand at a whopping CAGR of 38.06% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025

ALBANY , NY, US, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mixed reality (MR) refers to an emerging technology that merges both virtual and real worlds to generate new visualizations and environments, wherein both digital and physical objects exists side by side in real time. Users see the real world with virtual objects and can interact with those objects. The global mixed reality in gaming market is likely to be driven by exponential growth of the gaming industry.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, HTC Corporation, and Infinity Augmented Reality Inc. are some of the prominent players profiled in the report on the global mixed reality in gaming market.

In an effort to offer a deep insight into the global mixed reality in gaming market, Transparency Market Research (TMR) has come up with a detailed report on the same. The report spans across the time-period of 2017 to 2025. The report estimates that the global mixed reality in gaming market is likely observe a meteoric at a whopping growth rate of 38.06% CAGR. Expanding at this rate, the global mixed reality in gaming market is estimated to be worth around US$187.13 mn by the end of 2025.

Presence of Several Gaming and Technology Companies Drive North America Market

The North America region is likely to come across a leading zone for the global mixed reality in gaming market over the tenure of assessment, from 2017 to 2025. The region is one of the leading users of mixed reality technology. In addition, many of the companies engaged with the development and upgradation of mixed reality technology are based out of the North America region. In addition, the region is the hub of the world media and entertainment industry and gaming industry, which generates considerable demand for mixed reality technology. Several large theme parks in countries like the US are making heavy investments to incorporate mixed reality technology in many gaming application to offer an immersive experience. Early adoption of high-end technologies coupled with the growing popularity of gaming industry is likely to drive the global mixed reality in gaming market in the years to come.

Europe is expected to come up as another significant region for the global mixed reality in gaming market over the period of assessment, from 2017 to 2025. The regional growth of the Europe mixed reality in gaming market is likely to be driven by the U.K. and Germany. Rapid penetration of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets in Europe is expected to encourage growth of the market in the region. In addition, growing adoption of Internet of things for use across several applications is likely to offer a wide scope for the mixed reality in gaming market in Europe. Countries such as Japan, China, and India are estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the region over the timeframe of forecast.

In Asia Pacific, China, Japan, and Australia are key domestic markets for mixed reality in gaming. China held the leading market share in 2015 and the trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period.

Prominent participants in the mixed reality in gaming market include Canon Inc., Infinity Augmented Reality Inc., Microsoft Corporation (HoloLens), Seiko Epson Corporation, CCP hf, Lenovo Group Ltd., Osterhout Design Group, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Dagri LLC, Magic Leap Inc., Recon Instruments Inc., Ubisoft Entertainment, HTC Corporation, Meta Company, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Growing Popularity amongst the Younger Generation to Influence Market Growth

Unstoppable growth of the gaming industry across the globe lies at the core of the growth of the global mixed reality in gaming market in the years to come. The growing demand for mixed reality technology amongst the game lovers worldwide is estimated to encourage growth of the global mixed reality in gaming market. Integration of mixed reality in various gaming applications offer an immersive virtual environment that allows users to experience a virtual world in their gadgets. A case in point is the introduction of Microsoft Hololens motion controllers and developer kits, which instigate the users to come up with their own idea of development in gaming mixed reality.

Furthermore, adoption of smartphones with mobile data technology built into it has observed an unstoppable growth in the last few years, which is spurring the demand of informative and entertainment apps. Mixed reality enabled gaming applications are gaining traction particularly amongst the younger generation, which is driving the global mixed reality in gaming market.

