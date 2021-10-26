New Retail Solution Launches at Web Summit
Delloop launches its customer-centric platform at Web Summit in Lisbon Nov 2. The award-winning technology connects Retailers and Customers beyond the sale
We look forward to connecting one-on-one with our partners at the show”LISBON, PORTUGAL, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning retail innovator, Delloop, is set to launch its game-changing platform in the first week of November at what Forbes describes as: “The best technology conference on the planet” – Web Summit, in Lisbon, Portugal.
— CEO, Lou Schillaci
Delloop’s API-based customer-centric platform introduces an entirely new way for Retailers and Customers to stay connected after the sale. Through incentivised communication and interaction, customers are prioritised and finally have access to their own data. And Retailers gain real, actionable insights from this data.
“Having completed our BETA testing phase of Delloop, Web Summit provides the perfect launch pad for us,” stated CEO, Lou Schillaci. “We’re exhibiting in the ALPHA section of the show where will be doing live demos of the software.”
Recently awarded by the International Trade Council for its innovation that provides businesses with a competitive edge, Delloop has already caught the eye of several large US and European retailers for its unique approach to customer retention and acquisition.
VP of Global Sales, Sam Selim stated: “A number of top logo brand names have signed Letters of Intent to collaborate with Delloop through our Innovation Hub to co-create Direct-to-Customer and other leading-edge retail solutions.”
Delloop is a new concept in Customer-centricity. It prioritises the Shopper in very real data-driven ways, including direct communication with the Retailer to solve delivery issues, manage returns and make general enquiries. This same, bi-lateral channel provides many interactive opportunities for the Retailer to reach their own customers and, aided by precision metrics, the wider Delloop membership base.
Delloop’s invitation to Web Summit followed a similar recent invitation in October to exhibit at TNW in Amsterdam and there is also an upcoming invitation to Madrid at the end of November. CEO, Schillaci concluded: “Delloop’s launch during this ‘European Road trip’ is an invaluable opportunity for us to expose our software to key European clients, potential partners and investors.
See Delloop at Web Summit, Altice Arena in Lisbon.
Tuesday, November 02, Stand number: A265 Location: Pavilion 2, ALPHA 2
Claire Linley
Delloop Inc.
+351 937 596 679
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn