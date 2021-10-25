Submit Release
Gazprom and TMK interested in developing new hi-tech pipe products

Background

In March 2021, TMK completed the deal on the purchase of 86.5 per cent of ChelPipe shares. The deal covered production, distribution and service-providing assets, scrap collection and processing assets, as well as other assets involved in the activities of the trunkline pipe division of ChelPipe. In April, TMK increased its share to 97.6 per cent.

In October of this year, Gazprom and TMK signed at St. Petersburg International Gas Forum 2021 a scientific and technical cooperation program for another five-year period spanning from 2021 to 2025.

TMK will place its core focus on mastering the manufacture of new types of high-tech pipe products, such as high-strength pipes of large diameter, including those manufactured by laser welding, pipes with increased deformation capacity, seamless pipes resistant to hydrogen sulfide, cold-resistant pipes, and pipes with high-precision thread connections. It is planned to use the new products in Gazprom's production and gas transmission projects.

