AudioCipher, a Music App that Turns Words Into MIDI Notes, Launches Version 2.0

What's New In AudioCipher V2.0

Could this be the future of producing music? AudioCipher reveals a stunning new way to generate melodies within any DAW.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- AudioCipher is a melody generator app that helps music producers overcome creative block, by turning words into MIDI notes.Making music is fun... but it's not always easy to pull an original idea out of thin air!That's why so many producers seek out fresh inspiration when they're first starting a song.It's common to use audio samples to solve this problem. Because using something that already sounds good saves you the hassle of coming up with an original theme.MIDI plugins are an excellent alternative to using sampled audio. They help entry-level musicians get started with writing their own melodies. But the cost of chord and melody generators ranges from $49-99, landing just outside the limits of what many producers are willing to spend.That's why AudioCipher has become one of the most popular new MIDI plugins this year. Retailing at just $22, the app has received mostly 5 star reviews and ranked #1 on the Randomizer plugin category for several consecutive months. One ADSR customer had this to say:"Been using this little plugin for a while now and it's awesome! Such a nice way to add deeper meaning to songs and also inspires new ideas when you're stuck. Using the MIDI generator has helped me come up with melodies that break me out of my old habits."To create a new melody with AudioCipher, all you have to do is type in a word and drag it to your virtual instrument. Set your key signature to major or minor with any root note. Control the speed of MIDI output with a rhythm slider. You can even use a randomizer switch to give each note its own length.As a lightweight app, AudioCipher focuses on delivering essential features. Its clean and straightforward interface makes it easy for anyone to understand. This ADSR customer pointed out that they had fun sharing it with others:"My wife saw how it works and she was surprised, wonderful piece of software!"The possibilities are limitless. You could create melodies for a friend, try out obscene words, or even put in your favorite lyrics from someone else's song. AudioCipher keeps the creative process entertaining and gets you thinking about melodies in a new way.For a music production app that generates melodies quickly and keeps the creativity flowing, don't miss out on AudioCipher Version 2.0.

How To Use AudioCipher V2.0 To Turn Words Into Melodies