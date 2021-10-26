VoLTE Market 2021 | Latest Updates with Market Shares, Revenue, Topmost Industry Competitors
The increase in the use of high-speed internet is expected to drive the VoLTE market in the forecast period.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid call set up time due to reduced latency and decrease in maintenance as well as operational costs is expected to drive VoLTE market growth. Rising adoption of VoLTE services by operators is expected to fuel Voice over LTE market growth over the forecast period.
The global VoLTE market is expected to garner $34.8 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 50.1% during the period 2016 - 2022.
VoLTE deployments are growing at an exponential rate worldwide, with developed countries taking the lead. In 2015, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue, followed by North America. Even from a growth perspective, Asia-Pacific would be one of the most lucrative markets, on account of the increasing investments in the technology by the mobile operators, to capture the large subscriber base in developed as well as emerging countries in the region.
Among the different VoLTE technologies, Circuit-Switched Fall Back (CSFB) constitutes the highest market share owing to its wide acceptance globally, as the end-goal solution for offering voice services over LTE. Although, the technology requires specific modifications in the hardware infrastructure and utilizes multiple data transition elements, it remains the utmost cost-effective solution for voice provision in LTE. On the other hand, voice Over LTE Via Generic Access Network (VOLGA) is likely to be the fastest-growing technology, as for all the operators grappling with approaches for VoLTE, VOLGA offers short-term service acceleration as well as long-term investment protection, which are designed to deliver profitable telephony services.
Major industry players such as - AT&T Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Ericsson, and others.
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
