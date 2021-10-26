North Texas Jellystone Park™ to Host HallowThanksMas Events on Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas

One of Texas’ most exciting family getaway destinations has unique events scheduled for the holidays.

BURLESON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study by Statista (https://www.statista.com/topics/3216/national-holidays-in-the-us/#dossierKeyfigures), a world leader in market and consumer data, 85 percent of Americans celebrate Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. That’s why representatives with North Texas Jellystone Park™ are proud to announce today that it is hosting HallowThanksMas events during the most celebrated time of the year.

“We are very excited about this,” said Marcie Purviance, a spokesperson for North Texas Jellystone Park™.

The HallowThanksMas events will be held on Halloween week, Oct. 24-31; Thanksgiving week, Nov. 21-28; Christmas weeks of Dec. 18-24.

Fun, according to Purviance, is the main attraction at North Texas Jellystone Park™! Located in Burleson, Texas, right outside the Dallas/Fort Worth area, it offers a unique camping / “glamping” experience that’s easy on the wallet and entertaining for all ages.

As it relates to the HallowThanksMas events, Purviance invited individuals to plan a fall festival family week staycation – there is something for all ages at North Texas Jellystone Park™, starting with Halloween week, Oct. 24-31.

“Who says you have to wait for Halloween to start enjoying the spooky fun of the season? Purviance questioned before adding, “We like to kick things off a little early. All week long, we continue to celebrate our 12th Annual Yogi Bear’s Fall Fiesta with fun fall-themed and spooky activities for the young and the young at heart.

During Thanksgiving week, Nov. 21-28, Purviance invited individuals to get their best Gobbles ready and book a stay with Yogi Bear™ and Friends for a week full of fun at North Texas Jellystone Park!™

As for the Christmas weeks of Dec. 24-31, Purviance noted that individuals are able to schedule their Holiday Family Celebration Getaway and head into 2022.

Purviance encouraged campers to enjoy the fall-themed crafts and the seasonal art projects available in the Art Zone and enter the various contests during the HallowThanksMas weeks.

Purviance suggested taking the family outside in the fresh air during Thanksgiving week and compete against other families in the Thanksgiving Feast Scavenger Hunt around the park. “Sign up for the First Annual Gobble Contest to see who’s the best Turkey out there.”

Come join us for our’ Year in Review’ Photo Scavenger Hunt around the Park,” Purviance insisted. “Test your knowledge and compete against other families in our year in review Trivia Game, and make sure you find time to enjoy our “Celebration “Hey, Hey, Hey” Ride. Get a chance to learn about the wildlife we have around the park. Or, take the family out and have a break while the kiddos take a ride on the Gobble while you Wobble “Bear-Roll” Train Ride.”

● Here’s a look at what activities are included in your stay: https://www.northtexasjellystone.com/fun-stuff-overview/?utm_campaign=PRHThxMsFunStuff&utm_medium=PR&utm_source=PRHThxMsFunStuff&utm_term=PRHThxMsFunStuff&utm_content=PRHThxMsFunStuff

● Detailed activity schedules are available here: https://www.northtexasjellystone.com/activities-schedule/?utm_campaign=PRHThxMsActivities&utm_medium=PR&utm_source=PRHThxMsActivities&utm_term=PRHThxMsActivities&utm_content=PRHThxMsActivities

North Texas Jellystone Park™ is the headquarters for non-stop family fun and has it all when it comes to family-friendly fun for all ages. Some of the regularly scheduled weekend activities at the resort include: Archery Tag® – an intense mix of dodgeball, paintball, and archery; “Hey, Hey, Hey Rides”; DJ Family Dance Party; Paintball and Hero Blast Laser Tag; “Bear-Roll” Train Rides – A huge hit with our little campers. Plus, Yogi Bear™ and his friends make appearances at many of the events.

###

About North Texas Jellystone Park™

From the minute you enter North Texas Jellystone Park,TM you’ll see why our resort features and accommodations have won awards. Whether you choose to sleep out under the stars, claim an RV site, or snuggle up in a cozy, comfortable cabin, we offer accommodations for every type of camper with the best amenities possible. Great memories last a lifetime. We invite your family to make some new ones at North Texas Jellystone ParkTM, where you camp with friends!

Contact Details:

2301 S Burleson Blvd

Burleson, TX 76028

United States