XpertiseNow partners with Singapore’s Dhata Tech for technology implementation projects
Specialist consulting platform XpertiseNow has joined forces with Singapore-based technology services and system integration company Dhata Tech.
Specialist consulting platform business XpertiseNow has joined forces with emerging Singapore-based technology services and system integration company Dhata Tech, which will become one of the multi-national group's preferred technology implementation partners.
Dhata Tech is a new age technology services company that specializes in cloud implementation and has automation at the heart of its service delivery. Dhata Tech simplifies complex existing technology for businesses by bringing in automation for the delivery of technology services by leveraging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, analytics, and cloud.
XpertiseNow is a smart platform created by consultants, for consultants, that makes it easy for a global network of specialist consultancies to collaborate, win more work, offer smarter delivery, and profitably grow their businesses. The platform gives businesses access to the real expertise they want, making it easy for them to source, select and manage specialist services and solutions to reduce their project delivery risk and cost.
“XpertiseNow is the perfect partner for Dhata Tech with its strong network of specialist consultancies and advisors. Dhata Tech has the right skills to sit behind the advisors, as they map out transformation programs for their clients, and provide implementation services for key business projects especially in the areas of financial services, telecommunications, and retail,” founder and chief executive Atul Babu said.
“Working together with XpertiseNow will enable us to even more effectively leverage technology for technology services and delivering better value to our business stakeholders. Both our companies understand the importance of technology in providing smarter, quicker, and better value solutions for our clients.
Dhata Tech is funded by KFC Ventures, Nityo Infotech’s Corporate venture arm. Nityo Infotech is one of the world’s fastest growing IT services companies that has a presence in 37 countries and has 18,000 employees.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Dhata Tech for our implementation partner program. The company is the latest addition to our ecosystem, which includes our professional services platform, solutions marketplaces, network of specialist consultancies and advisors,” XpertiseNow co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Sundi Balu said.
“XpertiseNow is the platform of choice for specialist consultancies, where our single goal is to help them achieve their goals and be more successful. By working with partners like Dhata Tech, we can even more effectively provide and help build out the best capabilities for specialist consultancies to profitably grow their businesses.”
Now operating in Singapore, Indonesia, and Australia, XpertiseNow has well-advanced plans to expand into Hong Kong, Malaysia, United States, and the United Kingdom in the next six months.
“Today's business challenges demand smarter management consulting,” Balu said. “Technology-driven consulting is at the heart of this model.”
To learn more about XpertiseNow, visit www.xpertisenow.com
Michael Sainsbury
XpertiseNow
michael.sainsbury@xpertisenow.com