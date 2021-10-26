CloudSmartz Joins MEF to Advance Digital Transformation

Submit Release
ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudSmartz today announced it has joined MEF. MEF is a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers who together drive network transformation to power the digital economy.

CloudSmartz joined MEF to further support LSO API standards with their Acumen360™ Digital Customer Experience & Marketplace solution offered to Communications Service Providers (CSPs) around the world. Forward-thinking, digital-first CSPs are focused on end-to-end integration, automation and revenue acceleration. The platform solution delivers a differentiated end-to-end digital customer experience for CSPs and the enterprises and small businesses they serve.

"A membership in MEF offers an opportunity to engage in business-driven collaboration with leading global organizations. Together, we enable dynamic, trusted, and certified services that empower enterprises to embrace their own digital transformation and grow their business. We welcome CloudSmartz as the newest addition to our growing, vibrant community of MEF members who are working to progress our MEF 3.0 Global Services Framework,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF.

Incorporating MEF LSO Cantata and Sonata APIs into Acumen360 will bring simplification and speed attributes to the storyline of how CSPs consume the CloudSmartz technology stack across their ecosystem of customers, employees, partners, and suppliers, ultimately breaking down barriers and accelerating the adoption of a CSP’s digital services by their digital end-users.

“We are eager to engage with the MEF community and begin collaborating to address the industry’s business challenges to empower digital transformation for CSPs of all sizes,” said Matthew Ray, CMO, CloudSmartz.

“We have been in support of MEF for a long time, and we are excited to further drive adoption to the Tier 2/3/4 market with our foundational Acumen360 platform, including adapters supporting MEF standardized APIs and existing open APIs,” said Manjeet Dhariwal, Co-founder & CTO of CloudSmartz.

About MEF
MEF is a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers who together drive network transformation to power the digital economy. MEF develops service standards, LSO frameworks and APIs, and certification programs for services, technologies, APIs, and professionals. The MEF 3.0 Framework enables automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, IP, SD-WAN, SASE, and other digital services across multiple provider networks. For more information visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About CloudSmartz
CloudSmartz provides an industry-leading Digital Customer Experience and Marketplace Platform, Acumen360™, for Communications Service Providers and the Telecommunications industry – driving value creation and direct financial improvements for its customers. Its solution and services transform bold and forward-thinking CSPs into Digital-First Service Providers by optimizing business intelligence, digitizing operations, and generating revenue opportunities through a unified service experience. Founded in 2012 and led by a global team with 25+ years in the telecom and software industry, Inc. 5000 named CloudSmartz one of America’s Fastest-Growing Privately-held Companies for five consecutive years. For more information: cloudsmartz.com and follow us on LinkedIn.


Media Contacts:
Melissa Power
MEF
Melissa@MEF.net

Matthew Ray
CloudSmartz
mray@cloudsmartz.com

Matthew Ray
CloudSmartz
mray@cloudsmartz.com
