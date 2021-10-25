Win prizes by participating in the Lake Pend Oreille angler science program!

If you have spent much time fishing on Lake Pend Oreille in North Idaho, then maybe you’ve been lucky enough to catch a monster rainbow trout. If not, you’ve likely seen pictures of the truly impressive fish that call this lake home.

In recent years, Lake Pend Oreille has been producing more rainbow trout over 20 pounds than anywhere else on Earth! This world-class trophy fishery is firing on all cylinders right now, and Idaho Fish and Game is working hard to keep it that way.

To effectively manage this trophy fishery, Fish and Game monitors the rainbow trout population and angler fishing success; however, it’s hard to get all the information we need through traditional fish survey methods.

Anglers, we need your help! Fish and Game is inviting fisherman to participate in an angler science program to gather information that will help us manage the trophy rainbow trout fishery. To sweeten the pot, you can win great prizes by participating!

What you can win

By participating in the program, you will receive a custom Lyman lure and sticker. In addition, you will be entered into a free raffle for the following prizes:

Yeti Tundra 45 coolers

Bubba electric filet knives

Work Sharp electric knife sharpeners

Custom RTIC 20 ounce tumblers

Custom hats

How you can participate

Complete a fishing logbook – Anglers must record information while fishing for rainbow trout on Lake Pend Oreille during two time periods that coincide with local fishing derbies.

Nov. 3-7 the Lake Pend Oreille Angler Club is hosting its Fall Derby

Nov. 20-28 the Lake Pend Oreille Idaho Club is hosting its Thanksgiving Derby

There will be a free raffle associated with each time period for participants who submit their logbooks by Dec. 10. For raffle rules and locations where logbooks can be picked up and dropped off, click here.

Report tagged rainbow trout –To better understand rainbow trout catch rates, harvest rates and survival rates, Fish and Game is conducting a tagging study in Lake Pend Oreille.

If you’re fishing on Pend Oreille, please keep your eye out for tags located in the backs of rainbow trout. Each tag has a unique number printed on it, as well as a phone number, URL and reward value (on select tags only).

Tags can carry a reward value of $25, $50, $100 or $200, so cross your fingers and hope you catch that big reward fish!

If you see a tag, please report the tag number and location of where you caught the fish to Fish and Game.

For full details on the tagging study and how you can participate, click here.

Please contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414 if you have any questions or would like to learn more about the angler science program on Lake Pend Oreille.

Follow us on the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular updates and news.