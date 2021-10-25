THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2021

H.R. 2119 – Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. McBath – Education and Labor)

The Rule provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and Labor.

The Rule makes in order the following amendments and allows for amendments to offered en bloc:

Kahele Amendment Ocasio-Cortez Amendment Foxx Amendment Cohen Amendment Newman Amendment Jackson-Lee Amendment Letlow Amendment Bush Amendment