Main Event Digital Hires Industry Leaders, Growing Its Full-Service Digital Marketing Business
From growth strategy to e-commerce, influencer marketing to HR, Main Event Digital is building a robust bench of offerings for both clients and employees
An agency is only as strong as the team members working behind the scenes to help our clients achieve their goals and grow their businesses. We are thrilled to have such a robust talent bench...”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Main Event Digital, a digital marketing agency headquartered in Chicago, is introducing a lineup of top-tier industry practitioners to expand the agency’s offerings. The company – started at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic – has grown to serve roughly 30 clients in a range of industries including manufacturing, wholesale, distribution and more. Main Event is constantly hiring to serve those client’s needs, as well as the needs of the agency’s employees.
Mike Mayer, CEO:
Mike Mayer has led digital transformations for billion-dollar businesses for nearly 25 years. He’s a well-regarded expert in e-commerce and digital marketing. He has experience launching e-commerce, mobile apps, integrating with customers, automating marketing, building out unique content for half a million SKUs and expanding storefronts into a variety of digital channels. Mayer also has vast experience with ADA compliance. After working at a company that was sued for not being compliant, Main Event Digital is now using Mayer’s insider perspective and knowledge to ensure clients are developing accessible products. Mayer has a Masters in Information Science specializing in Internet and Network Services. He frequently speaks at industry conferences, consults numerous private equity and software companies on e-commerce and digital marketing software, has published a number of articles and has launched three start-ups in the fields of digital consulting, eBay consignment and online retail.
Donovan Morrison, VP of Growth:
Donovan Morrison serves as Vice President of Growth at Main Event Digital, where he consults on operations, HR and growth strategy for Main Event and its clients. He has extensive experience building companies and facilitating growth, as he founded Luna Lights in September 2014. The company creates automated lighting systems, utilizing cloud-based data analytics to reduce the risk of falling for older adults, giving them the opportunity to remain happy, healthy and independent. Morrison and his team grew the company from the ground up, from VC funding to an eventual sale. Morrison is a graduate of Northwestern University, earning a B.S. in Biomedical Engineering with a minor in Psychology.
Courtney Pritt, Director of Human Resources and Talent Management:
Courtney Pritt is responsible for creating and executing Main Event Digital’s talent development strategy. Pritt has worked in talent acquisition for more than 12 years in industries including healthcare, software, marketing, aerospace, oil and gas, engineering, manufacturing and many others. Recently, she led a company-wide global implementation of Workday’s recruiting function for a major software company. Working closely with executive leadership at Main Event, she is improving HR processes that support business growth, improve morale and employee retention, manage job satisfaction, attract the best recruits and promote the organization's values.
“At Main Event Digital, we deliver comprehensive marketing campaigns that broaden our clients’ reach, improve online performance and better engage customers,” said Mike Mayer, CEO and Founder. “An agency is only as strong as the team members working behind the scenes each day to help our clients achieve their goals and grow their businesses. We are thrilled to have such a robust talent bench and are looking forward to our continued growth, as we take on new clients and new team members.”
Main Event Digital has no plans to slow down. The company is already hiring for a wide range of roles including UX design, copywriting, SEO, affiliate marketing and project management. For more information, please visit www.maineventdigital.com. Current job openings can be viewed at https://www.maineventdigital.com/job-openings.
About Main Event Digital
Main Event Digital offers manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers knockout B2B and B2C digital marketing services. Clients include Prestige Distribution, Midwest Industrial Metals, AMS Staffing, Travers Tools and others. Main Event founder and CEO Michael Mayer has 25 years of experience as an influential B2B e-commerce strategist. He led accessibility endeavors of several billion-dollar organizations, including U.S. Electrical Services, Crescent Electric and Thermo Fisher Scientific. He is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and a consultant on e-commerce and digital marketing software. He lives in the Chicago area with his wife and family. You can find more information about Main Event Digital at http://maineventdigital.com/,.
