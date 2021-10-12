Digital Marketing Agency Helping Clients Become ADA Compliant to Avoid Costly Litigation
Main Event Digital’s CEO and founder has past agency experience with ADA noncompliance, but is now putting that experience to good use
Main Event Digital is now using that insider perspective and knowledge to bring our clients up to speed quickly and ensure their websites are accessible to everyone.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A federal court recently decided that Domino’s violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) for not having a screen reader on their website to assist people with visual impairments. As a result, Main Event Digital – a Chicago-based full service digital marketing and e-commerce agency – is working to educate clients about the risks associated with not addressing accessibility.
— Mike Mayer, founder and CEO
CEO and founder of Main Event Digital, Mike Mayer, has a unique experience with ADA compliance. “At my last company, we were sued by a vision-impaired individual for not being compliant. We had a five-figure settlement with this customer and had to get compliant quickly. While it wasn’t an ideal situation for many reasons, Main Event Digital is now using that insider perspective and knowledge to bring our clients up to speed quickly and ensure their websites are accessible to everyone.”
According to a 2021 WebAIM study, 98 percent of all websites are inaccessible to people with hearing, speech, or visual impairments. And a recent National Law Review study concluded that lawsuits that are a result of web accessibility violations have increased 75 percent from 2018-2020, and Hubspot says they’re already up 64% in the first half of 2021 from the previous year. As a result, Main Event Digital swiftly became ADA compliant in July 2021. Main Event Digital has seen what happened to Domino’s and Winn-Dixie, and also recognizes that lawsuits against smaller companies (under $50 million in annual revenue) are up nearly 300 percent.
A Hubspot mid-year report for 2021 found that nearly 75 percent of ADA offenders are e-commerce websites – which is another area of expertise for founder and CEO Mike Mayer. Mayer has 25 years of e-commerce experience in his back pocket and is continuing to leverage that background to help those clients become compliant at rapid rates.
