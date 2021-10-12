Digital Marketing Agency Helping Clients Become ADA Compliant to Avoid Costly Litigation

About

Not satisfied to merely “go the distance,” Main Event Digital offers manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers knockout digital marketing services. Clients include Travers Tools, Alpine Home Air, Prestige Distribution, Midwest Industrial Metals, AMS Staffing, Sani-Spire, Predictive HR, Ravinia Communities and others. Founder and CEO Mike Mayer is an industry veteran, a frequent speaker at industry conferences and frequently called on by private equity to serve as an e-commerce advisor. He lives in suburban Chicago with his wife and family and enjoys boxing in his spare time.

