Aarna Networks Multi Cluster Orchestration Platform 2.2 Now Available
The Aarna Networks Multi Cluster Orchestration Platform 2.2 brings greater cloud native support, composite application upgrades, and Red Hat OpenShift supportSAN JOSE, CA, USA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarna Networks today announced the general availability of the Aarna Networks Multi Cluster Orchestration Platform (AMCOP) version 2.2. AMCOP can be used for orchestration, management, and automation of cloud native 5G network services and edge computing applications. Version 2.2 includes additional cloud native features, support for composite application or network service upgrades, and Red Hat OpenShift support. A free trial is available for AMCOP 2.2.
“Our 8+ customer proof-of-concept projects for AMCOP 2.2 span O-RAN Service Management & Orchestration (SMO), 5G core management, cloud & multi-access edge computing (MEC) orchestration, and end-to-end 5G network slicing management,” said Amar Kapadia co-founder and CEO at Aarna Networks. “AMCOP is light-weight, easy-to-use, open-source, and completely focused on cloud-native applications; this makes it a one-of-a-kind offering in the market.”
Important AMCOP 2.2. features include:
- Prometheus and ELK stack integration
- Integration with Linux Foundation Edge Multi-Cluster Orchestrator (EMCO) version 21.03.07
- Network service or composite application update/upgrade support ensuring AMCOP v2.2 fits in a DevOps CI/CD environment
- Kubernetes Operator support for AMCOP installation
- Red Hat OpenShift interoperability
Review AMCOP 2.2 Technical Details: https://www.aarnanetworks.com/amcop. AMCOP demos can be viewed at bit.ly/AMCOPDEMOS.
About Aarna Networks
Aarna Networks is an open source software company that enables orchestration, management, and automation of 5G networks and edge computing applications. 5G and Edge are a once in a generation disruption that will fundamentally change how we work and live, and Aarna Networks is well positioned to take advantage of this trend. The company uses the Linux Foundation open source projects for its products and is based in San Jose, CA and Bengaluru, India. Please visit us at https://www.aarnanetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @aarnanetworks.
Priya Chakaborty
Aarna Networks, Inc.
email us here