TRA Medical Imaging Foundation Announces Partnership to Expand Radiologist Technologist Program

Radiologic Science Program at Tacoma Community College

Tacoma Community College, MultiCare Health System and the TRA Medical Imaging Foundation provide funding for a two-year pilot program at local college.

We are experiencing a workforce shortage that, if not addressed, will significantly impact our ability to provide healthcare and diagnostics for the community.” — Lielie Jarvis

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tacoma Community College, MultiCare Health System and the TRA Medical Imaging Foundation formed a partnership to provide funding for a two-year pilot program to increase capacity and opportunity for TCC’s radiology program. The pilot program expands the maximum student capacity from 24 to 40 by adding an evening cohort, and works to increase options for students juggling work, school and personal commitments.

TCC received 156 qualified student applications for the class of 2023, but was only able to accept a maximum of 24 applications. To help support and advance radiologic technology as a career choice and increase access for more students, Director of the Radiologic Technology program Lielie Jarvis proposed an evening cohort that could increase the total students to 40 in the class of 2024.

“Washington state is currently facing several unprecedented events simultaneously,” Jarvis said. “Our state population has risen by 61,600 people in the past year, causing an increased need to expand our healthcare capabilities. In that expansion, we are experiencing a workforce shortage that, if not addressed, will significantly impact our ability to provide healthcare and diagnostics for the community. Imaging personnel is at the top of the list.”

The shortage of health care employees is not confined to our community. As a nation, the industry will require 2.3 million new workers by 2025. Radiology Today reports that over the next five years, more than 110,000 medical technologist jobs will open, but only 10,000 newly trained workers will be there to fill them.

The partnership between TCC, MultiCare and TRA was formed to address the great need for technologists in our community by creating a strong workforce to fill healthcare gaps.

Impact and effectiveness of this pilot program will be evaluated and assessed bi-annually by TCC’s administration and Advisory Committee to determine sustainability of the program.

For more information on TCC’s radiologic technologist program, visit tacomacc.edu/radiologic-science. For more information about TRA Medical Imaging Foundation visit: tramedicalimagingfoundation.org