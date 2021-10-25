Submit Release
News Search

There were 677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,083 in the last 365 days.

Suspect Sought in a Second Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 300 Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in connection with a Second Degree Sexual Abuse Offense that occurred on Monday, October 25, 2021 in the 300 Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 3:13 am, the victim was asleep in the lobby of a building at the listed location. The victim awakened to the suspect engaging in an unwanted sexual act with the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The suspect is described as a black male, in his 50’s. He is approximately 5’5”-5’6” in height, with a full black and gray beard. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jacket and dark pants. The suspect possibly goes by the name of “Tony.”

 

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Suspect Sought in a Second Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 300 Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.