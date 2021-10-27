Insurance Franchise Innovator We Insure Inc. Opens New Agency in Bettendorf, Iowa
I chose We Insure after researching my choices based on the desire to add insurance so that we could provide customers a ‘one-stop’ home shopping experience.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company listed in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranking for 2021, announced today the opening of We Insure River Cities in Bettendorf, Iowa.
— Katie Sommers, Agency Owner
The new agency is part of We Insure’s rapid expansion into the insurance brokers and agencies industry — a sector whose annual revenue is expected to increase to more than $170 billion by 2025, according to a 2021 IBISWorld report. We Insure River Cities is the final step in Agency Owner Katie Sommers’ goal to provide Quad Cities home buyers a one-stop shop, combining real estate, mortgage lending and insurance options.
“I chose We Insure after researching my choices based on the desire to add insurance so that we could provide customers a ‘one-stop’ home shopping experience,” says Sommers. “By offering this additional service, we’re able to continue helping clients even after the sale closes.”
The move to team up with We Insure is a logical next step. No stranger to the Quad Cities real estate market, Sommers began her career 20 years ago at RE/MAX River Cities, quickly becoming a top producer and earning many awards along the way. In June 2015, Sommers became sole owner of the company where her career began.
“For years,” says Chris Pflueger, We Insure Chief Development Officer, “innovative real estate agencies have grown by adding support services to their sales offering, and now they have a viable way to easily add insurance through We Insure. We’re happy to have Katie and her team on board.”
We Insure is undergoing a rapid national expansion for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The company, based in Jacksonville, Fla., was the brainchild of a former captive agent with a mission to take on the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, We Insure CEO, realized his vision by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. With 10 years of success behind them, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 100 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice, service and value. The company has made significant investments in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to offer agents seamless servicing and a turnkey experience, allowing them to focus on cultivating customer relationships and growing their book of business.
Independent research firm Franchise Business Review recognized We Insure as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021 based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure, Inc.
Founded in 2010, We Insure Inc. is a national insurance company with more than 185 franchise offices across the U.S. In 2020, the company expanded into 14 states and grew its franchise agency footprint by 55%. The company ranks in top franchise listings and national business rankings such as Inc. 5000. We Insure recently added health insurance to its product offering of property, vehicle and business lines and surpassed a milestone of 200,000 insured customers. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
