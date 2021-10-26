Award Winning LCR-Reader Line of LCR-meters to be Presented at Productronica South China by AI-ROX Polytronics Ltd.

2020 Product of the Year Award Winner LCR-Reader-MPA Bluetooth: All-in-One Multimeter with Bluetooth Connection All-in-One Multimeter LCR-Reader-MPA and Budget LCR-Reader multimeter with automatic and manual LCR/ESR measurements 2020 Product of the Year Award Winner LCR-Reader-MPA specification sheet

SHENZHEN, GUANDONG, CHINA, October 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI-ROX Polytronics (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. teams-up with Sihui Fushi Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. ( http://www.fsqualitypcb.com/ ) to present new SMD component characterization tools in China during South China Circuit Board International Trade and Procurement Fair which is part of Productronica South China that is held in Shenzhen, October 28 to 30, 2021.AI-ROX Polytronics will be displaying products from Siborg Systems Inc. (Canada), including the popular multimeters LCR-Reader line, including the LCR-Reader MPA Product of he Year 2020 Award Winning multi testers.LCR-Reader line of multimeters offer fully automatic component testing and identification. When a component is between the tweezers’ gold-plated probes, LCR-Reader will automatically determine the type of component and best test parameters to use before displaying the high accuracy measurement values on the display.AI-ROX Polytronics (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. was established in 2018. The main goal of the company is development, manufacturing and marketing of electronic test equipment, in particular LCR-meter devices.Sihui Fushi focuses on the production and sales of high-reliability printed circuit boards (PCBs) for industrial control, automotive, transportation, power supply, medical treatment, and communications. Relying on Guangdong Enterprise Technology Center and Guangdong High Reliability Circuit Board Design and Manufacturing Engineering Technology Research Center, they have successively developed technology for multi-layer boards, HDI boards, metal substrates, rigid-flex boards, high-frequency high-speed boards and other products. It is a one stop shop for a variety of applications, from mass production to medium and small batches, to meet customer needs in an all-round way.Visit Sihui Fushi Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. booth at South China Circuit Board International Trade and Procurement Fair, Booth 10E20 ( https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/PFhIWci5J-Vh9yzeW2TRtA ).Siborg Systems Inc is a Canadian private corporation established in 1994. Since 2003 it was in a few projects related to design and production of LCR-meter devices, starting with Smart Tweezers LCR-meter initiative.Siborg released the LCR-Reader line in 2013, with the LCR-Reader R1 flagship device. This model offers basic LCR and ESR measurements. Users are able to select the test mode (auto, L, C, R, and ESR), and the device will decide the test frequency to use; all measurements are done using a 0.5% basic accuracy.AI-Rox Polytronics will also be showing the 2020 Product of the Year Award Winner: LCR-Reader MPA, the most accurate and versatile device in the LCR-Reader line of multimeters. This multi-tester has the widest range of features and a 0.1% basic accuracy available, features include:-Manual and automatic LCR, ESR, LED/Diode testing-AC/DC Voltage/Current measurements-Test frequencies: 100, 120 Hz, 1, 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 75 and 100 kHz-Easy Open/Short calibration-3 test signal levels, 0.1, 0.5 and 1 Vrms-3.2 V LED test voltage-Oscilloscope mode-Large and Super Large Capacitance testing to 1,000 mF-Signal generator with Sine wave up to 100 kHz-Test signal reduction to 0.1 V for in-circuit measurements-1.3 oz. weightAlso presented is a Bluetooth enabled model of the LCR-Reader MPA. This device and associated logger software are designed for a production line use for quick component characterization and sorting. The device remotely connects to Android or PC and allows users to remotely record their measurement values in real time. The companion program, LCR-MPA-BT Data Logger, allows users to see their measurements as they happen, change basic test parameters from the program (test mode, frequency, etc) and save data to spreadsheets. The main feature of the device is the ability to set custom measurement profiles, which allows users to set desired values of components. The program will automatically compare the desired values with the actual measured values of the component and pass/fail the component. The measured value will be listed in red or green depending on if they fit in the desired values, either pass/fail.AI-Rox Polytronics and Sihui Fushi will be showing at this year's South China Circuit Board International Trade and Procurement Fair in Shenzhen on October 28 to 30th, 2021. All of Siborg’s multimeters, test devices, accessories and replacement parts are available on their online store the LCR-Reader Store ( https://secure.LCR-Reader.com/catalog ) and Amazon sales channels in Japan, Europe and North America.

