Post Session Report :: Monday, October 25, 2021

SB 236, PN 1102 (Brooks) – Amends the Telemarketer Registration Act by prohibiting a telemarketer from spoofing phone numbers so the call appears to originate from the same local area as the recipient. The bill also prohibits telemarketers from making “robocalls” after 8 p.m. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 731, PN 843 (Mensch) – An Act amending the act of October 16, 1996 (P.L.712, No.127), known as the Charitable Gift Annuity Exemption Act, further providing for definitions.

Amendment A02577 (Mensch) – The amendment adds to the definition of de-risking annuity contract by including that the annuity must be purchased from an insurance company that is licensed, authorized, or otherwise approved by the Insurance Department.

The amendment passed by a vote of 49-0. A vote of 47-2 was recorded on the bill.

SB 865, PN 1056 (Langerholc) – An Act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 36020, on that portion on Pennsylvania Route 66, known as Main Street, over the Norfolk Southern Railway, City of Greensburg, Westmoreland County, as the Sergeant Richard Ivory Cullen Memorial Bridge. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 1452, PN 1573 (Cutler) – Amending Titles 44 (Law and Justice) and 45 (Legal Notices) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for flexibility in emergency publication of the Pennsylvania Bulletin: in Uniform Electronic Legal Material Act, further providing for definitions; and, in codification and publication of documents, further providing for preliminary publication in Pennsylvania Bulletin. A vote of 43-6 was recorded.