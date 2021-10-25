Job Announcement - Legal Assistant II

Location: Bismarck, ND Terms: Full time / Non-Exempt Salary: $21.13—$23.45 per hour, Grade 5 Application Deadline: November 8, 2021, by 5:00 PM CST About Burleigh County: Burleigh County is a county in the state of North Dakota. As of the 2020 United States Census, the population was 95,262 making it the second-most populous county in North Dakota. Its county seat is Bismarck, the state capital. About the role: Under supervision of the department supervisor, is responsible for a higher level of clerical, technical and paraprofessional activities in support of agency legal staff with less direction and supervision than a Legal Assistant I. Candidate Requirements:

1. Associate’s Degree with emphasis in the paralegal field preferred and four years’ experience in performing paralegal activities, and/or an equivalent combination of education and experience. 2. Must be proficient with word processing software such as WordPerfect or MS Word, and possess excellent typing skills. 3. Knowledge of appropriate legal terminology, legal forms, and legal files necessary. 4. Requires a high degree of written and/or verbal communication skills dealing with employees, clients, or the general public. 5. Ability to handle multiple duties and priorities under limited supervision. 6. Applicant will be subject to a post offer civil and criminal background check.

Primary Job Duties:

Provides clerical assistance to include typing, filing, and word processing. Provides assistance with documentation of dispositions, findings of fact and conclusions of law, certificates of record and appendices, and other areas of law. Assist legal counsel with hearing preparation by summarizing case files, contacting affected parties, conducting investigations, and ensuring that necessary documents are prepared and filed. Compose and prepare memoranda, opinions, motions, notices of hearings, orders, contracts, and pleadings. Process reports and citations, gather supporting documents, record dispositions and assist legal staff as needed. Maintain files and law library by updating and renewing periodicals. Organize and schedule duties of other office support staff, and other duties as assigned. Ensure all schedules, documentation and necessary reports are accurate and in proper form to assist legal staff. Organize workloads of self and others to ensure complete and accurate correspondence is in order in a timely fashion to be available for legal staff when needed. Create a positive and productive work atmosphere by communicating, maintaining a professional manner and a team-like environment with all other departments, employees, and members of the public. Ability to apply appropriate guidelines, either specific or general, to appropriate duty. How to Apply: • Applicants must apply and register at the following website: http://www.burleighco.com/jobs/ • Applicants must also provide: 1. Cover letter 2. Resume 3. Three (3) professional references 4. Unofficial Transcripts Applications and all supporting material must be received in the Burleigh County Human Resources office by the deadline listed. Supporting documents may be emailed to: drhilborn@nd.gov Or mailed to: Burleigh County Human Resources 316 N. 5th St Suite 106 PO Box 5518 Bismarck, ND 58506 We only accept applications online for vacant positions that are listed on our website.

Veteran’s preference: Applicants who are residents of North Dakota and eligible to claim veteran’s preference must include Form DD214. Claims for disabled veteran’s preferences must also include Form DD214 and a letter less than one year old from the Department of Veterans Affairs indicating disability; claims for preference as the eligible spouse of a disabled or deceased veteran must include Form DD214, a marriage certificate, and a letter less than one year old from Dept. of Veteran’s Affairs indicating disability, or the veteran’s death certificate.

People who may need additional job information or may require accommodation or assistance with the application or interview process should contact Burleigh County Human Resources at 701-222-6669.

A complete job description is available from the Burleigh County Human Resources Office.

Equal Opportunity Employer: The employing agency does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provision of services, and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.