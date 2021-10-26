We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Agency (We Insure Citrus) in Lecanto, Florida
We were drawn to the We Insure model because of its similarities to our existing RE/MAX franchise.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure, Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Citrus in Lecanto, Fla.
— Kevin Cunningham, Agency Owner
Specializing in residential, auto and commercial lines, Agency Owners Kevin and Karen Cunningham, along with Agent in Charge Craig Fass’, goal is to provide RE/MAX Realty One’s Associates and Citrus County real estate customers, professional insurance guidance from talented, skilled and caring insurance agents. By doing so they look to offer a more full-service or one-stop experience to their existing RE/MAX real estate clients.
“We were drawn to the We Insure model because of its similarities to our existing RE/MAX franchise,” says Cunningham. “Both are focused on providing the highest level of customer satisfaction. Adding insurance to our menu of services allows us to offer clients a choice of affordable coverage from over 100 top-rated Insurance Carriers.”
We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger adds: “For years, forward-thinking real estate agencies have grown by adding ancillary services to their sales offering. Because of the power of our network and the back-end support that We Insure offers, franchise partners can focus on providing cost savings and superior service to their agents, current clients, and community.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 150 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure, Inc.
We Insure, Inc. is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 185 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
