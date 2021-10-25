Submit Release
Catch a Florida Memory celebrates 5-year “catch-iversary” with program milestone

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Saltwater Angler Recognition program, Catch a Florida Memory, celebrated it’s 5-year anniversary by achieving more than 20,000 approved angler catches. The program that launched in October of 2016 has seen tremendous growth over the years with participants submitting catches for a wide range of accomplishments in the Reel Big Fish, Grand Slam and Saltwater Life List recognition programs. Both participating anglers and partners including Mount This! Fish Company have played a crucial role in the success the program has experienced.

“We’re thrilled to see how anglers have embraced the Catch a Florida Memory program over the years,” said FWC Division of Marine Fisheries Management Director Jessica McCawley. “With over 20,000 approved catches, program participants are diversifying the species that they are targeting and learning more about Florida's marine fisheries while making memories they will surely cherish for years to come.” 

“From the great prizes provided by our partners to creating opportunities for bragging rights, Catch a Florida Memory has something to offer every saltwater angler in the Fishing and Boating Capital of the World,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. “I’m so proud and thankful for the anglers, partners and staff who have made this program a success.”   

Catch a Florida Memory’s Saltwater Angler Recognition program rewards anglers for their fishing efforts while encouraging them to target a diversity of species. Anglers do not have to harvest their fish to be eligible for prizes and are encouraged to use proper fish handling techniques.

New to Catch a Florida Memory? Learn more and submit catches at CatchaFloridaMemory.com. Check out the latest catches and see your achievements highlighted by following the Catch a Florida Memory Facebook page, Facebook.com/CatchaFLMemory. View angler catches and much more on Instagram and Twitter by following @MyFWC.

Your purchase of fishing equipment, motorboat fuel and a fishing license supports aquatic education and outreach efforts. Learn more at MyFWC.com/SFR.

