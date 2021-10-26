PeopleGuru to Release Health Check Technology to Help Clients Maintain Compliance with Vaccine Requirements
PeopleGuru Health Check will help mid-market organizations maintain compliance with vaccine regulations and manage the safety of their employees.TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleGuru, a leader in Human Capital Management (HCM) software, will release its Health Check solution as part of its full HCM offering to help mid-market organizations maintain compliance and efficiently manage the health and safety of their employees.
“In response to the recent federal and state requirements, we want to get ahead of the curve by ensuring our clients have the technology and tools they need to comply with evolving legislation,” said Richard Cangemi, Chief Executive Officer of PeopleGuru.
PeopleGuru Health Check will include features to:
•Maintain vaccination and exemption status
•Track periodic testing for exempt employees
•Determine eligibility for employees to return to work safely
•Record adverse reactions to vaccines
•Automate PTO payment when employees are getting tested or vaccinated
The PeopleGuru Kiosks will also now have the ability to conduct:
•Temperature screenings
•Custom health screening questionnaires presented at beginning and/or end of shift
“In speaking with our clients directly, the tracking and management of employee testing and vaccination status has become a top business challenge that impacts day-to-day operations”, said Steven Cohen, Chief Revenue Officer of PeopleGuru. “In addition to helping our clients maintain compliance, our goal is to always simplify HR processes by delivering innovative technology that can adapt to any new changes or requirements.”
PeopleGuru Health Check is expected to be released by the end of next month.
About PeopleGuru
PeopleGuru develops and supports cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software to help high-growth, mid-market organizations attract, retain, and engage their people and streamline back-office HR and payroll functions. Please visit https://www.peopleguru.com/ for more information.
