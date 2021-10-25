WSDA now accepting 2022 specialty crop block grant proposals

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is now accepting concept proposals for the 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant. The program uses a competitive process to award USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) funds for projects that enhance the competitiveness of Washington’s specialty crops.

Applicants should visit the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program web page for more information. All concept proposals are due January 13, 2022, at 5 p.m. PST.

All prospective applicants should read the 2022 Request for Proposals for eligibility and application requirements before beginning the application process.

Though the proposals are due in January, it is recommended to turn in the applications as early as possible, to ensure the application is thorough and complete.

Eligible organizations include:

industry associations

non-profit organizations

local, state, and federal government entities

producer groups

commodity commissions

for-profit organizations

Projects cannot benefit a single commercial product or provide a profit to a single organization, institution, or individual. Recipients cannot use grant funds to compete with private companies.

Specialty crops include fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops (including floriculture).

Also eligible are specialty crop plants which are cultivated for food, medicinal purposes, or beautification. Processed specialty crops should consist of more than 50 percent of the specialty crop by weight to be eligible. For any questions regarding Washington state’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program’s requirements or eligibility, please email program manager Leisa Schumaker or call 360-742-7194.