The Methanol Institute Welcomes ABEL Energy as our Newest Member Company
ABEL Energy’s Power-to-X synthetic fuel projects promise to expand the availability of renewable methanol to meet the transport and energy needs of tomorrow”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome ABEL Energy as our newest member company. ABEL Energy is proposing to build and operate a series of green hydrogen and methanol projects throughout Australia, using the country’s abundant solar and wind energy resources. When carbon is required as an input, ABEL Energy will use CO2 extracted directly or indirectly from the air, not carbon from the ground.
— Gregory Dolan, CEO, Methanol Institute
The company’s first project is being developed at the port of Bell Bay in the Australian State of Tasmania, where virtually all electricity is generated by hydropower and wind energy facilities. The project has received financial support from the Tasmanian Government, and technical support from thyssenkrupp. Planned output from the project is 74,000 metric tons per year of green methanol, commencing 2024.
This will be the first step in ABEL Energy’s goal of producing 1 million tonnes per year of green methanol by 2030.
MI CEO Greg Dolan welcomed ABEL Energy to MI, noting that "MI is excited to welcome such an innovative company to our membership ranks. ABEL Energy’s Power-to-X synthetic fuel projects promise to expand the availability of renewable methanol to meet the transport and energy needs of tomorrow.”
Co-founder and CEO of ABEL Energy, Michael van Baarle noted that the company was pleased to join MI and said, “ABEL Energy is keen to support MI’s efforts in raising awareness of the astonishing versatility of methanol, as evidenced by its emerging role in transforming green hydrogen from a difficult-to-handle gas into a safe simple liquid simply through the incorporation of atmospheric CO2."
“It is now becoming clear that the role of net-zero methanol will soon extend beyond current traditional applications into a key element of future global energy systems, replacing oil and gas as a feedstock for plastics and medicines, and supplying clean dense energy storage for off-grid energy users like ships, mining operations, and remote communities.”
