LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Limor Zamir, Esteemed Realtor, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- "BEST REAL ESTATE AGENT (Silicon Beach) - 2021", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed four years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Limor Zamir into our BoLAA family."

With over 20 years of world-class customer service and market knowledge, Limor Zamir has earned her title as best real estate agent in Silicon Beach, as she is an expert in the area.

Since 2014, families across California have counted on her to find their dream homes and successfully negotiate on their behalf. Limor's dedicated to personalizing the buying or selling process -- she takes care to learn each client's needs and preferences, walk them through from start to finish and make herself a resource before, during, and after each experience. She's even available to help with home renovations, too. One of her clients stated, "Limor did an excellent job. She patiently guided us through a tough process and competitive market in which we were outbid by reckless buyers. She is a joy to work with, and I strongly recommend her services" (Zillow).

"I am very selective of my clients as they are the most valuable asset of my business, and I rely on my clients as repeat business and referrals. I give a world-class service, and all I accept in return is loyalty and trust. I have over 20 years of service experience and excellent negotiation skills to use for my client's best interest," says Zamir.