Brian Loftus’s newly released “In the Mind of a Child” is a compelling narrative of the author’s childhood years.
“In the Mind of a Child” from Book Vine Press author Brian Loftus is a gripping novel based on the thoughts of a child who grew up with an unfortunate life.
No matter what comes your way in life, good, bad, or sad times. Always look on the bright side of life and things will get better for you. So be happy with yourself and life will be good for you."

"In the Mind of the Child": a heart-wrenching tome that aims to inspire readers of all ages to look at the brighter side of life regardless of the things that they are about to encounter along the way of their journey. "In the Mind of the Child" is the creation of published author Brian Loftus, a writer who has interests in photography and glass painting.
— Brian Loftus
Loftus shares, “This book is a true story based on the thoughts of a child growing up through extremely troubled times and how he grew up in the new home with all the scares from his young past. How he lost his own children, broken marriages, fighting cancer, and being homeless.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Loftus’s new book leaves the readers in awe as the author unfolds a heart-touching story of a young man who has experienced the reality of life and he was able to overcome all those trials.
Through this book, the author hopes that after reading this book, readers will come to realize the importance of facing the brighter side of life so they may be able to get things better no matter how hard their lives may seem because of the challenges that come along their way.
