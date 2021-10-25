More about 50% of Georgians Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

NEWS RELEASE

Atlanta – As of today, 50% of all Georgians (5,154,793) are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The CDC considers individuals fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of a 2-dose series (Moderna or Pfizer) and two weeks after a single-dose vaccine (J&J). More than 56% of Georgians have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine.

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is seeing consistent declines in the number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths over the past two weeks.

“Having 50% of Georgians fully vaccinated is a positive step toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic in the state,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “However, COVID-19 continues to spread in Georgia, particularly in areas of low vaccination rates, causing severe illness and death – deaths that are preventable.”

Commissioner Toomey urges all eligible Georgians to get vaccinated to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to save lives. Individuals who remain unvaccinated leave themselves – and their children, families, loved ones, and communities – vulnerable to infection.

As of last week, all three COVID vaccines – Pfizer, J&J and Moderna – have been given EUA for booster doses for some individuals. Third doses and booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to nearly 120-thousand Georgians.

For information about COVID vaccines or to schedule a vaccination appointment visit dph.ga.gov/covid-vaccine.

