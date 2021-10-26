Extra Mile Day Thanks Volunteer Heroes in Over 500 Cities
500+ Mayors Declare “Go the Extra Mile” Message on November 1st
November 1 is more than one day during the year to recognize volunteer heroes; it's a reminder that every day is a chance for each of us to do more and give more to create the positive change we seek.”SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mayors from over 500 cities will declare November 1st Extra Mile Day - a day to celebrate individuals and organizations who are “going the extra mile” to support local community events and services. From Sacramento, California, to Wilmington, Delaware, mayors are acknowledging the impact of volunteers in their community.
In connection with Extra Mile America, mayors in all 50 states have embraced the “Extra Mile Day” movement. At a time when requests for local services continuously exceed budgets, Extra Mile Day celebrates the individuals who are stepping forward and serving. The vision of motivational author Shawn Anderson, Extra Mile Day was created in 2009 with 23 inaugural cities.
Mayor Frank C. Ortis has consistently made the “Extra Mile Day” declaration in Pembroke Pines, Florida. "Going the extra mile in our everyday lives is what makes our cities and communities special places to live, work and play. I am proud of our residents who have demonstrated how even through the simplest to the most impactful of actions, positive change can occur and lives are enhanced.”
Another “Extra Mile Day” city is Thornton, Colorado, and Mayor Jan Kulmann. “Volunteers who devote time and energy in Thornton raise the quality of life for so many people. The spirit of volunteerism continues to be vital and we want these people to know that we appreciate them very much."
“Going the extra mile happens in a thousand different ways,” shares Anderson, the visionary behind the “Extra Mile Day” declaration. “It's the frontline workers who are supporting us through COVID. It's the volunteers helping abandoned pets find new homes. It’s the person who shops for a sick neighbor. These are the people - and a million others - who unselfishly add value to our lives.”
Anderson continues, “Extra Mile Day, however, is more than one day during the year to recognize ‘go the extra mile’ heroes; it is a reminder that every day is a chance for each of us to do more, give more and add more value to create the positive change we seek. Extra Mile Day reminds us not to look at others and wonder what they are doing to make the world better, but instead, to look at the person in the mirror and ask, ‘How are you going the extra mile to make the world better?’”
